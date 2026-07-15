Westchester Magazine Unveils the 2026 Best of Westchester® Winners

More Than 200 Local Favorites Honored as Westchester's Biggest Celebration Returns July 22

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westchester Magazine proudly announces the winners of the 2026 Best of Westchester , recognizing more than 200 outstanding businesses, restaurants, professionals, and destinations that define the very best of life in Westchester County.Featured in the July issue of Westchester Magazine, this year's winners represent the places locals love, the businesses they trust, and the experiences that make Westchester one of the country's most vibrant communities. From celebrated restaurants and craft cocktails to wellness, shopping, entertainment, home services, and beyond, Best of Westchester continues to serve as the county's definitive guide to excellence.The journey to becoming a Best of Westchester winner began months ago with an online nomination and voting process that generated hundreds of thousands of votes from readers eager to recognize their local favorites. After a competitive elimination round and final voting, more than 200 winners earned the coveted Best of Westchester distinction.The celebration continues on Wednesday, July 22, when thousands of guests will gather at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle for the 2026 Best of Westchester Party, one of the county's most anticipated annual events.Attendees will experience unlimited tastings from award-winning restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and beverage partners while enjoying live music, entertainment, immersive experiences, and interactive activations from many of Westchester's leading brands.“This event is much more than a party—it’s a celebration of the people, businesses, and community that make Westchester such an incredible place to live, work, and explore,” said Steve Aaron, Publisher of Westchester Magazine. “Every winner has earned the support of our readers, and we're thrilled to bring everyone together for one unforgettable evening.”The 2026 event carries added significance as Westchester Magazine celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of highlighting the people, places, and stories that define the county.Westchester Magazine extends its appreciation to the many partners whose support helps make Best of Westchester possible, including Tesla, Douglas Elliman, Cannabis Reserve, Leros, Blue Moon, Heineken, Ridge Hill, Hal Prince Entertainment, News 12, and many other valued sponsors and community partners.Tickets are available now at BestofWestchester.com.Event DetailsBest of WestchesterPartyWednesday, July 22, 2026Glen Island Harbour Club6:00–10:00 p.m.•VIP Admission: Early entry beginning at 6:00 p.m.•General Admission: Entry beginning at 7:00 p.m.•Guests must be 21 years or older. Valid ID is required.About Westchester MagazineCelebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026, Westchester Magazine is the county's leading regional lifestyle publication, delivering award-winning editorial that celebrates the people, places, dining, culture, homes, health, and businesses that define Westchester County. Through its print, digital, social media, newsletters, and signature events—including Best of Westchester, the Wine & Food Festival, and Women of Influence—Westchester Magazine connects one of the nation's most affluent and engaged audiences with the region's most trusted local brands.###

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