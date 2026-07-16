One Moving Quote Form, Fifteen Phone Calls: How to Avoid Moving Spam

Direct Relocation Services, a licensed direct interstate moving carrier based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A licensed Florida mover explains how online "instant quote" forms sell your data — and how to shop for a mover safely this summer.

When they fill out one of those quote forms, they may be handing their information to a dozen different companies. That's why the calls don't stop.” — Justin Perez, Founder, Direct Relocation Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Moving Quote Form, Fifteen Phone Calls: Direct Relocation Services Warns Consumers About Data-Selling Lead SitesAs summer moving season peaks, a Florida-based licensed carrier explains how "instant quote" forms can flood consumers with spam — and how to shop for a mover safely by going direct.Anyone who has searched online for a moving company knows the pattern: fill out a single "get your free moving quote" form, and within minutes the phone starts ringing — again and again, from companies you've never heard of. This is not a coincidence. Many of the websites that appear to offer moving quotes are lead-generation sites that collect a consumer's information and sell it to multiple moving companies at once.With summer marking the busiest moving season of the year, Direct Relocation Services, a licensed direct interstate moving carrier based in Fort Lauderdale, is urging consumers to understand how these sites work — and how to protect their personal information while still finding a reputable mover."A lot of people don't realize that when they fill out one of those quote forms, they may be handing their name, phone number, and move details to a dozen different companies," said Justin Perez, Co-Founder of Direct Relocation Services. "That's why the calls and texts don't stop. The consumer thinks they contacted one mover, but their information has actually been sold several times over. It creates a frustrating, high-pressure experience before the move has even begun."How Lead-Selling Sites WorkLead-generation websites are often designed to look like moving companies themselves, but many do not move anyone. Instead, they collect consumer information through a quote form and resell it as a "lead" to multiple carriers and brokers. A single submission can be sold to several companies simultaneously, which is why one form so often results in a wave of calls, texts, and emails.For consumers, the downsides are significant: a flood of unwanted contact, high-pressure sales tactics, and personal information circulating well beyond the one company they intended to reach.How to Shop for a Mover SafelyDirect Relocation Services offers the following guidance for consumers who want quotes without the spam:1. Go directly to the mover. Instead of using a third-party "compare quotes" form, visit a moving company's own website or call them directly. Contacting a carrier one-on-one keeps your information with the company you actually chose.2. Confirm you're dealing with a real carrier. A licensed moving carrier has its own U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) number and moves your belongings with its own crews and trucks. Brokers and lead sites often do not.3. Verify the USDOT number before sharing details. Consumers can look up any interstate mover's USDOT number for free through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's public SAFER System (safer.fmcsa.dot.gov) to confirm the company is a licensed, active carrier. The tool requires no account and shows a carrier's operating status, safety rating, and insurance on file.4. Be cautious with "instant quote" forms. If a website asks for your phone number and move details before showing you any company information, consider it a sign that your data may be resold. When in doubt, pick up the phone and call the mover directly.5. Watch for a sudden surge of calls. If you submit one form and immediately receive calls from multiple companies, your information has likely been sold. Legitimate direct carriers do not need to buy your information from a third party.Reaching a Direct CarrierDirect Relocation Services is a licensed direct interstate moving carrier, meaning consumers who contact the company are reaching the carrier that will actually handle their move — not a broker or a lead reseller. The company originates moves from Florida and Georgia and delivers to all 48 contiguous states.Consumers can request a quote directly by calling 855.378.3110 or visiting directrelocationservices.com, with the assurance that their information stays with Direct Relocation Services.About Direct Relocation ServicesDirect Relocation Services is a licensed direct interstate moving carrier headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Serving customers moving from Florida and Georgia to destinations across the 48 contiguous states, the company is committed to professional, transparent, and reliable long-distance moving. Direct Relocation Services is fully licensed, bonded, and insured (USDOT #3000931, MC #24036, FL IM2964).

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