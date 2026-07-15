Ware County, GA (July 14, 2026) – The GBI and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) have arrested and charged five people following a multi-agency child sexual abuse investigation, led by the GBI and the WCSO, involving multiple victims in several counties. The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in the investigation.

The following people were arrested:

Joel Christopher Heath, age 42, of Blackshear, GA, charged with Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sodomy, Child Exploitation, and Child Molestation

Theresa Bryant, age 55, of Alma, GA, charged with Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sodomy, and First Degree Cruelty to a Child

Betty Sue Corbitt, age 60, of Waycross, GA, charged with Child Exploitation

Elizabeth Delk, age 48, of Homerville, GA, charged with Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sodomy, Child Exploitation, and Child Molestation

Amber Lynn Hult, age 45, of West Columbia, SC, charged with Sex Trafficking, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sodomy, First Degree Cruelty to a Child, and Incest

In early June of 2026, the WCSO arrested Heath following an investigation into child molestation allegations. During WCSO’s investigation, they discovered evidence of several additional child victims, aged 13 and under, located in multiple counties. The investigation revealed that the crimes occurred in Ware County, Charlton County, Clinch County, and Bacon County. The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlton Sheriff’s Office then requested the GBI to investigate those offenses. The investigation led to the arrests of Bryant, Corbitt, Delk, and Hult.

Heath, Delk, and Corbitt were booked into the Ware County Jail.

Bryant was booked into the Bacon County Jail.

Hult was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center, and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

To date, investigators have identified eight victims between the ages of three and thirteen. The investigation is ongoing with the potential to identify more victims.

The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, Bacon County Sheriff’s Office, Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lexington County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Department assisted in this investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this investigation or other potential victims is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.