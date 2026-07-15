Sharmon Lebby Explores Why More Money Won’t Fix a Nonprofit Without the Right Foundation

You just need to stay ready so that you don’t have to get ready...Let’s build those systems now so that when that volunteer comes, we already have something to give them.” — Sharmon Lebby

ND, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blessed Designs Consulting Founder and CEO Sharmon Lebby joins The Nonprofit Show to discuss why sustainable growth starts with strategy, systems and strong internal infrastructure—not simply more funding.For nonprofit organizations facing tight budgets and growing demands, more funding can feel like the answer to every challenge. But in a recent episode of The Nonprofit Show, nonprofit strategist and Blessed Designs Consulting Founder and CEO Sharmon Lebby challenges that assumption, arguing that an influx of money can expose—and accelerate—existing organizational weaknesses.Joined by host Julia C. Patrick and co-host Sherry Quam Taylor, Sharmon explores what happens when nonprofit growth outpaces the systems, people and infrastructure needed to sustain it.More money can mean more staff, more programs and greater impact—but without clear processes, effective onboarding, strong internal communication and a plan for growth, it can also lead to disorganization, burnout and operational breakdowns.“You just need to stay ready so that you don’t have to get ready,” Sharmon said. “Let’s build those systems now so that when that volunteer comes, we already have something to give them.”Throughout the conversation, Sharmon encourages nonprofit leaders to shift from reacting to growth to actively preparing for it. Instead of waiting until a new grant, employee or volunteer arrives to build the necessary systems, organizations should establish the infrastructure needed to support success before the opportunity arrives.The episode explores three key areas Sharmon believes organizations must strengthen to support sustainable impact: strategy, systems and storytelling. While external storytelling is essential for attracting supporters, Sharmon emphasizes that internal storytelling matters just as much. Staff, volunteers and board members need to understand not only what the organization does, but why decisions are made, how resources are allocated and how their work connects to the larger mission.The conversation also challenges traditional approaches to nonprofit budgeting. Rather than viewing a budget simply as a tool for determining how little an organization can survive on, Sharmon encourages leaders to create a “dream budget” that asks a bigger question: What would the organization actually need to achieve its vision?By identifying the people, technology, programs and infrastructure required for success before funding arrives, nonprofits can pursue resources with a clearer plan for how those dollars will be used.The discussion also raises a question rarely asked in the nonprofit sector: What does success ultimately look like—and what happens when the mission is accomplished?Sharmon encourages organizations to define their desired end state and work backward from it rather than assuming the goal is perpetual organizational growth. This approach can help leaders move away from a constant scarcity mindset, collaborate more effectively with other organizations and focus on achieving impact rather than simply keeping an institution alive.Ultimately, the conversation offers nonprofit leaders a different way to think about money and growth: Funding is a tool, not a cure. Sustainable impact requires organizations to build the foundation capable of supporting the success they are working so hard to achieve.The full episode of The Nonprofit Show features Sharmon Lebby, Founder and CEO of Blessed Designs Consulting, in conversation with Julia C. Patrick and Sherry Quam Taylor.Tune in here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/why-more-money-wont-fix-your-nonprofit/id1611082833?i=1000769690690 About Sharmon LebbySharmon Lebby is a nonprofit strategist and the Founder & CEO of Blessed Designs Consulting, where she helps nonprofits and purpose-driven businesses build strong, sustainable foundations. With more than 20 years of experience, she brings a practical, community-centered approach to guiding organizations from idea to impact.After experiencing the challenges of launching her own initiatives, Sharmon now supports nonprofit founders in clarifying their mission, strengthening operations, and creating systems that attract funding and support long-term growth. Her work is especially focused on social and environmental justice organizations, particularly those led by or serving marginalized communities.She is also the creator of the Nonprofit Launch Academy, where she equips leaders with the tools and confidence to build organizations that last.When she’s not mapping out big ideas or supporting mission-driven leaders behind the scenes, you can find Sharmon chasing after her dog and consuming concerning amounts of vegan nachos.

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