PeakPTT to Showcase Nationwide Push-to-Talk Solutions at TowXpo 2026 in San Antonio

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Our goal is to give towing companies a communications platform that's simple, reliable, and works across town or across town, or the country,”
— George Karonis
VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeakPTT, a leading provider of nationwide Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) communications for commercial fleets, towing companies, and field service organizations, announced today that it will be exhibiting at TowXpo 2026 in San Antonio, Texas, July 17th and 18th, 2026. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #424 to experience the latest in instant Push To Talk nationwide communications technology.

PeakPTT delivers reliable Push-to-Talk communications over nationwide LTE and 5G cellular networks, eliminating the range limitations and infrastructure costs associated with traditional two-way radio systems. Built for demanding industries such as towing, recovery, transportation, construction, utilities, and public works, PeakPTT provides crystal clear communications anywhere cellular coverage is available.

Visitors to Booth #424 will have the opportunity to:

Experience live demonstrations of PeakPTT's commercial Push-to-Talk Over Cellular radios.
Learn how nationwide Push-to-Talk can improve dispatcher and driver communications.
See integrated GPS tracking and real-time fleet visibility.
Explore rugged mobile and handheld radio options designed for professional fleets.
Discuss deployment strategies with PeakPTT specialists.

"Our goal is to give towing companies a communications platform that's simple, reliable, and works across town or across town, or the country," said George Karonis, CEO of PeakPTT. "TowXpo gives us the opportunity to meet face-to-face with tow operators and demonstrate how modern Push-to-Talk technology can improve response times, coordination, and overall operational efficiency."

PeakPTT offers month-to-month service with no long-term contracts, making it easy for businesses of any size to modernize their communications while keeping costs predictable.

TowXpo attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth #424 throughout the event to see live product demonstrations, ask questions, and learn how PeakPTT can help simplify fleet communications.

For more information, visit https://www.peakptt.com.

Media Contact

PeakPTT
https://www.peakptt.com
Sales: (855) 600-6161

George Karonis
PeakPTT
+1 855-600-6161
email us here

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George Karonis
PeakPTT
+1 855-600-6161
Company/Organization
PeakPTT
29021 Ave Sherman STE 103
Valencia, 91355
United States
+1 661-294-6805
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