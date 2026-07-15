Putnam Man Dies Following Farm Equipment Accident

Date of Incident: Tuesday, July 14, 2026 Incident Location: Lake Road

Township: Putnam Case # 2026-10033

INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED:





1. Karl A. Ohly Age: 50 Address: County Route 3 in the Town of Putnam

INCIDENT SUMMARY: According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal farm equipment accident that occurred on Monday, July 14, 2026, on Lake Road in the Town of Putnam.

Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the location at 8:29 p.m. following a rescue call involving a person who had become entangled in farm equipment. The victim was discovered by friends and family members who had stopped to check on him and initially did not see him. They located a tractor and hay baler that he had been operating and subsequently found the victim trapped in the baler. Despite the immediate efforts of responding emergency personnel, the victim succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

The victim, Karl A. Ohly, 50, of County Route 3 in the Town of Putnam, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Washington County Coroner Thomas Vincent.

The case remains open as the Washington County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit work to determine the exact cause of the accident.

ASSISTING AGENCIES: Putnam Fire and Ticonderoga EMS