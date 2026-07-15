Chef Kitty Launches Freeze Dried Rainbow Trout Cat and Dog Treats -- ASC Certified, Idaho-Sourced, Made in the USA

Freeze-dried trout from Rocky Mountain spring water raceways joins Chef Kitty's lineup with high protein, no mercury, no microplastics, and no antibiotics.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Kitty, a New York-based maker of single-ingredient freeze-dried cat and dog treats, has launched Freeze Dried Rainbow Trout treats -- a new addition to its single-ingredient freeze-dried lineup sourced from land-based aquaculture operations in Idaho's Snake River Canyon and made in the USA.The product contains a single ingredient: 100% freeze-dried rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss), with no grains, preservatives, artificial flavors, or fillers. It carries ASC certification -- the world's highest standard for responsible aquaculture -- and is rated Best Choice by Monterey Bay Seafood Watch, the highest designation awarded to any farmed fish in the United States.A Sourcing Story Unlike Any Other in the Pet Treat MarketChef Kitty's Freeze Dried Rainbow Trout is raised in Rocky Mountain spring water flow-through raceways in the Snake River Canyon -- a land-based aquaculture system that produces exceptionally clean, consistent fish protein with full traceability at every step.The fish are raised with no preventative antibiotics, no mercury, and no microplastics -- quality standards that exceed most ocean-caught fish available in the pet food market. Land-based aquaculture systems like these protect wild salmon populations by eliminating the ecological pressures associated with open-water fish farming.The freeze-drying process preserves the full nutritional profile of the fresh trout without heat processing or chemical treatment, resulting in a shelf-stable treat with a 2-year shelf life at room temperature and only 2.12% moisture content."The sourcing behind this product is genuinely something we're proud of," said Esen G., Founder of Chef Kitty. "ASC certified, Monterey Bay Best Choice, Rocky Mountain spring water, no antibiotics, no mercury, no microplastics -- this is exactly the standard every pet treat should be held to. We're proud to be one of the very few brands bringing this quality of trout to the pet treat market."Exceptional Nutritional ProfileChef Kitty Freeze Dried Rainbow Trout delivers:- 66.7% crude protein -- one of the highest protein concentrations available in a freeze-dried pet treat- 23.4% crude fat -- naturally occurring healthy fats including Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA- 2.12% moisture -- extremely low moisture content ensures maximum shelf stability and nutrient concentration- 2-year shelf life at room temperature -- no refrigeration requiredThe Omega-3 fatty acids naturally present in rainbow trout support coat health, skin condition, joint mobility, and cognitive function in both cats and dogs. As a single-ingredient treat, all nutritional value comes directly from the trout itself -- no synthetic supplements, no added vitamins, no palatability enhancers.A Novel Protein With Practical Health BenefitsRainbow trout is a novel protein for the vast majority of domestic cats and dogs -- meaning most pets have never been exposed to it and are unlikely to have developed a sensitivity to it. This makes Freeze Dried Rainbow Trout particularly valuable for:- Pets on elimination diets or rotation feeding programs- Cats and dogs with suspected protein sensitivities or food allergies- Pet owners seeking to diversify their pet's protein intake beyond the standard chicken, salmon, and tuna optionsUnlike ocean-caught fish, land-based farmed rainbow trout carries no risk of heavy metal accumulation and no microplastic contamination -- concerns that are increasingly relevant in ocean-sourced pet food ingredients.Notably, freeze-dried Idaho rainbow trout is described as the least fishy-smelling freeze-dried fish treat available -- making it highly palatable without the strong odor that many fish-based treats produce. Despite the milder scent profile, pets respond to it with the same enthusiasm as stronger-smelling fish proteins.Expanding a Single-Ingredient LineupFreeze Dried Rainbow Trout joins a lineup that includes chicken, wild-caught salmon, wild-caught tuna, chicken liver, chicken heart, beef liver, duck, and Freeze Dried Quail Egg Yolks -- one of the only freeze-dried quail egg yolk treats for cats and dogs in the US market.Chef Kitty also offers Puree Pops, a line of grain-free lickable cat treats enriched with taurine and Vitamin E, available in five flavors, and Freeze Dried Waffle Treats in four all-natural flavors -- Barley Grass, Cranberry, Blueberry, and Pumpkin. All products are tested in the USA and formulated without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.Chef Kitty was founded in November 2021 and is available on Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart, and directly at www.chef-kitty.com . The brand has earned over 1,000 verified customer reviews across its product lineup.Availability and PricingChef Kitty Freeze Dried Rainbow Trout is available now at www.chef-kitty.com and on Amazon.About Chef KittyChef Kitty is a New York-based pet treat brand founded in November 2021, specializing in single-ingredient freeze-dried treats and grain-free lickable puree treats for cats and dogs. All products are tested in the USA. Chef Kitty's mission is to make genuinely healthy treats accessible to every cat and dog owner -- with transparent ingredients, no fillers, and no compromises.Website: www.chef-kitty.com

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