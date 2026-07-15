Whiskey Links & More Launches a US search for The Best Hotel Whiskey Bars, Eyeing New Hospitality Trends

Vintage history in a glass. This rare 20+ year-old Blanton’s at Hotel Distil’s Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse is exactly the kind of liquid storytelling we’re searching for. At Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotel, Louisville's Hotel Distil, guests get a "prescription card" for a nightly Repeal Toast at 19:33 (7:33 PM) to toast the end of Prohibition.

A nationwide call for submissions invites luxury, boutique, and lifestyle hotel brands to showcase their curated beverage programs.

The modern hotel whiskey bar is not just a place to grab a drink before dinner—it has become the very heart of the guest journey, transforming historic spaces into immersive, spirit-forward escapes.” — Mark Makers, Whiskey Links & More

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whiskey Links & More, a leading digital authority on whiskey culture, heritage, and lifestyle, has officially announced a nationwide initiative to identify and showcase the premier hotel whiskey bars across the United States.The project comes at a pivotal moment for the hospitality industry. Modern travelers are increasingly bypassing traditional, generic hotel lobbies in search of curated, immersive beverage programs. From historic luxury landmarks to modern boutique properties, hotel whiskey bars have transitioned from quiet amenities into major culinary destinations and neighborhood anchors."Today’s guests aren't just looking for a place to sleep; they are looking for a story," said a representative from Whiskey Links & More. "We are seeing an incredible renaissance in how hotels approach their spirits programs. Whether it’s a rooftop lounge featuring rare single malts, a hidden speakeasy with bespoke bourbon flights, or a lobby bar collaborating with local distilleries, hotel properties are setting a new global standard for the whiskey lifestyle."A Diverse Look at Hospitality Brands:The nationwide showcase will look at the entire spectrum of the hospitality landscape. Rather than focusing solely on traditional luxury, the editorial team is exploring how different hospitality tiers—including ultra-luxury flagships, curated boutique collections, and vibrant lifestyle brands—tailor their spirits programs to match their unique brand identities.Whiskey Links & More is particularly interested in properties that utilize their whiskey programs to elevate the guest experience, foster community, and celebrate the craftsmanship of fine spirits.The Art of the Pour: Curation and Flight Programs:A primary focus of the search will be the depth of each property’s whiskey selection and the creativity of their whiskey flight programs. Whiskey Links & More is seeking out bars that move beyond the standard back-bar offerings to feature rare expressions, private barrel selections, and independent bottlings.Furthermore, the initiative will highlight properties utilizing thoughtful flight programs as an educational tool. By offering thematic flights—whether focused on regional terroirs, historic mash bills, or unique cask finishes—the best hotel bars are successfully demystifying premium spirits for curious travelers and connoisseurs alike.Call for Submissions:Hotel general managers, food and beverage directors, and hospitality public relations representatives are invited to submit their properties for consideration.Selected establishments will be featured in an upcoming comprehensive showcase, giving properties national exposure to an affluent, highly engaged audience of whiskey enthusiasts and travelers.• How to Submit: Properties interested in being featured should contact the media relations team at mgr@whiskeylinksandmore.com with details on their whiskey selection, unique programming, and bar concept.• Submission Deadline: September 25, 2026For more information on the initiative or to follow the journey, visit Instagram @whiskeylinksandmore.About Whiskey Links & MoreWhiskey Links & More is a premier promoter of the whiskey lifestyle, dedicated to exploring the rich heritage, craftsmanship, and culture of fine spirits. Through curated educational insights, industry commentary, and lifestyle promotion, Whiskey Links & More connects enthusiasts with the stories behind the world's finest pours.Media Contact:Media Relations TeamWhiskey Links & MorePhiladelphia, PAmgr@whiskeylinksandmore.comInstagram @whiskeylinksandmore

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