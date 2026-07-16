Southern Company to Host Utility Inspection & Geospatial Alliance (UIGA) Summer Event in Atlanta

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AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Southern Company is hosting the Utility Inspection & Geospatial Alliance (UIGA) Summer Event August 25-26, 2026 in Atlanta. Leaders in the electric utility industry that are responsible for asset inspections, storm response, vegetation management, and wildfire mitigation will want to attend.

Utilities across the globe are facing increasing operational challenges - from severe storms to wildfire risk to aging infrastructure. This event will highlight how modern inspection programs, real‑time geospatial awareness, and data‑driven field operations can strengthen grid reliability and public safety.

This day-and-a-half event will feature hands‑on demonstrations during the afternoon of day one with Southern Company, followed by a reception hosted by UIGA to network and connect with your peers. Day two will be full of sessions where you can hear from utilities and our anchor members on the state of the industry, challenges they are facing, and what practices are working to help move the needle forward. View agenda here.

“We are really excited to be in Atlanta with Southern Company hosting the 2026 Summer Event. Southern is undoubtedly on the leading edge of innovation and leadership in the remote sensing space, and we are eager to get them in front of the UIGA community."

Ken Maness, Co-Founder - UIGA

“Bringing together utility leaders, technology providers, and industry experts creates a unique opportunity to accelerate innovation across our sector. We look forward to hosting the UIGA Summer Event and showcasing how collaboration and technology can help utilities build a safer, more resilient, and more reliable grid.”

Kevin Brown, GM, System Aviation Operations - Southern Company

Who Should Attend:

Utility executives

Professionals in asset management, UAS, Aviation, Vegetation Management, Data & Analytics, GIS, Engineering, Innovation, T&D, and more.

Contact:

Please reach out to Ken Maness - ken.maness@utilityalliance.org, or Todd Hagen - todd.hagen@utilityalliance.org for more information.

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About

About UIGA:

Utility Inspection & Geospatial Alliance (UIGA) was founded in 2021. UIGA brings together utilities, industry associations, and solution providers to help enable the transition into a more automate, digital grid. Asset inspection, vegetation management, wildfire mitigation, and storm restoration are our core focus areas. To learn more, please visit: www.utilityalliance.org

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success, driven by nearly 30,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

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