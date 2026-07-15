Gov. Little applauds Trump administration’s proposal to return greater grizzly bear management to states

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little joined U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvik Tuesday in Montana to announce a proposed federal rule that would provide states with greater flexibility to manage recovered grizzly bear populations while maintaining protections under the Endangered Species Act.

The proposal recognizes decades of successful conservation efforts by states, tribes, federal agencies, private landowners, and local communities that have helped grizzly bear populations recover well beyond federal recovery goals in many areas.

"Idaho has proven we can successfully conserve grizzly bears while responsibly managing wildlife and protecting our communities. This proposal is another important step toward returning wildlife management to the states, where decisions are guided by science and those closest to the land. I appreciate President Trump and Secretary Burgum for recognizing what Idaho has long maintained – that recovered grizzly populations should be managed by the states, not Washington, D.C.,” Governor Little said.

Idaho has consistently advocated for returning grizzly bear management to the states. In 2022, Idaho petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist lower-48 grizzly bears, and in 2025, the state reached a legal settlement requiring the agency to issue a final rule addressing the grizzly bear's listing status.

The proposed rule announced Tuesday does not change the grizzly bear's status under the Endangered Species Act but would provide additional management flexibility in areas where recovery goals have been achieved. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has opened a 30-day public comment period on the proposal.

For more information on the proposed rule and public comment process, visit https://www.fws.gov/grizzlyrulemaking.