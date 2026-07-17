SEMA Fest Returns To Las Vegas November 6 with Music Performances From The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, 311 & The Alive

Fans at SEMA Fest 2025 taking in the sounds of Neon Trees, The Black Crowes and Queens of the Stone Age to close out another successful SEMA Show in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of SEMA Fest) The Offspring make their debut at SEMA Fest in Las Vegas November 6.

A one-day celebration of music, motorsports, & car culture at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tickets on sale at semafest.com

SEMA Fest represents where our industry is headed, at the crossroads of innovation, lifestyle, & cultural relevance.” — Tom Gattuso, SEMA Vice President of Events

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), producers of the SEMA Show, the major trade-only automotive aftermarket event held annually in Las Vegas, today announced the musical lineup for SEMA Fest, taking place Friday, November 6, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Headlined by multi-platinum punk rock icons The Offspring, the lineup also features anthemic alt-rockers Jimmy Eat World, genre-blending rock reggae outfit 311, and California rock band The Alive. Together these chart-topping, arena-caliber acts will bring their catalog of massive hits to SEMA Fest, delivering the ultimate intersection of high-octane and high-decibels, a one-day celebration of the long-standing bond between music and car culture that closes out SEMA Week with an unforgettable public experience.General on-sale kicks off today, Friday, July 17 at 10 am PT via www.semafest.com . General admission and VIP concert access tickets are available, as are combined tickets, offering entry to both SEMA Fest and SEMA Show Friday public access. This exclusive bundle gives automotive enthusiasts rare access to the world’s largest automotive aftermarket trade event–typically reserved for industry insiders–alongside performances from some of today’s biggest bands.SEMA Fest serves as the official “closing ceremony” of SEMA Week, transforming the world’s premier automotive trade show into a massive public celebration and extending the energy of the SEMA Show into a day-long experience.The day begins inside the Las Vegas Convention Center, where attendees can explore the SEMA Show floor, including 2,000-plus exhibiting brands and vendors, thousands of custom builds, and the latest in automotive products and technology.As the day continues, the action moves outdoors for the legendary SEMA Cruise and high-intensity motorsports demonstrations that keep the excitement building throughout the afternoon.Then, as the sun sets, attention turns to the SEMA Fest Stage, where live music and automotive adrenaline come together in one immersive environment. The automotive excitement continues into the evening with featured vehicle displays and motorsports performances that keep car culture front and center through the final encore.2026 Musical Lineup:Multi-platinum punk rock icons The Offspring bring decades of Southern California punk-rock energy to SEMA Fest. Formed in Garden Grove in 1984, the band is known for their generation-defining hits such as “Self Esteem,” “Come Out and Play,” “The Kids Aren’t Alright,” and “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy).” Widely credited with helping revive mainstream interest in punk rock during the 1990s, The Offspring has sold more than 45 million records worldwide.Jimmy Eat World adds its signature anthemic alternative-rock sound to the lineup. The band broke through globally with “The Middle,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart and became one of the defining rock songs of the early 2000s.311 brings its unmistakable blend of rock, reggae, funk, and hip-hop influences to the main stage. The band has released 14 studio albums, sold more than 10 million records in the United States, and remains known for crowd favorites such as “Down,” “Amber,” and “All Mixed Up.”The Alive rounds out the bill with a fresh California rock sound rooted in surf, skate, and hard-driving live performance. The band cites influences including Black Sabbath, Nirvana, Rush, and Queens of the Stone Age, making them a fitting addition to a lineup built on energy, edge, and attitude.Featured Experiences:The evening’s adrenaline will be amplified by world-class automotive demos, including drifting demonstrations from OPTIMA and the high-energy Globe of Death.Supercar Saturdays Florida returns to SEMA Fest with a curated showcase of rare hypercars and exotic vehicles following its debut SEMA Fest appearance in 2025, where it presented an exclusive hypercar and supercar display.For the latest updates, follow @SEMAFestOfficial on social media or visit www.semafest.com About SEMA FestSEMA Fest is where car culture, motorsports, and live music converge for an adrenaline-fueled experience open to the public. Created by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), producers of the world-renowned SEMA Show, SEMA Fest brings together top automotive lifestyle brands, high-performance demonstrations, custom vehicles, and an all-star music lineup in Las Vegas. Held during SEMA Week on the Las Vegas Convention Center campus, the event invites enthusiasts of all kinds to experience the energy of motorsports alongside performances from chart-topping artists, fan activations, vendors, food, and more. Additional details are available at www.semafest.com About SEMA and the SEMA ShowThe SEMA Show is a trade show produced by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), a nonprofit trade association founded in 1963. Since the first SEMA Show debuted in 1967, the annual event has served as the leading venue bringing together manufacturers and buyers within the automotive specialty equipment industry. Products featured at the SEMA Show include those that enhance the styling, functionality, comfort, convenience and safety of cars and trucks. Additional details are available at www.semashow.com or www.sema.org , 909-396-0289.

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