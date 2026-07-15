FEDERALSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PepUp Announces Fall 2026 Lee & Audrey McMahan Endowed Scholarship Recipients

Three Chesapeake College students receive scholarship funding through the McMahan family's endowed program.

PepUp, a propane and fuel delivery company serving Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, has announced the Fall 2026 recipients of the Lee & Audrey McMahan Endowed Scholarship at Chesapeake College.

The Fall 2026 scholarship recipients each received $2,000. They are:

● Aubrey Taylor, daughter of PepUp Billing Supervisor Kristen Taylor. Aubrey will enter the radiology program this fall.

● Kirsten Harding, daughter of PepUp Junior Accountant Jessica Harding. Kirsten will enter the veterinary technician program this fall.

● John Wingrove, son of PepUp Executive Assistant Melanie Wingrove. John will enter the general studies program this fall.

The entire PepUp and Tri Gas and Oil Family of Companies wishes to congratulate these students on their selection for the scholarship and their commitment to continuing education.

The Lee & Audrey McMahan Endowed Scholarship was established in 1992 by Keith McMahan in honor of his parents, Lee and Audrey McMahan. The scholarship is available to PepUp employees and their dependents, providing funding for tuition, fees, and books at Chesapeake College. Awards support both degree programs and workforce certification tracks.

“It’s been a privilege to support Chesapeake College’s mission and to see firsthand the difference it makes for local families. Through the Lee & Audrey McMahan Endowed Scholarship, we’re able to extend our family’s commitment to opportunity and growth, helping Tri Gas Family of Companies employees and their loved ones achieve their educational goals and build stronger futures in the communities we all call home.”

— Nash McMahan, President, PepUp

Nash McMahan serves as the third-generation president of PepUp and served on the Chesapeake College Board of Trustees from 2010 to 2024, including a term as board chair.

For more information about the Lee & Audrey McMahan Endowed Scholarship or to learn how to apply, contact Amber McGinnis, Director of Development and Executive Director of the Chesapeake College Foundation, at 410-827-5866 or amcginnis@chesapeake.edu.

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About PepUp

PepUp is a propane and fuel delivery company serving homes, farms, and businesses across Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Founded on a family legacy of service that traces to 1963, PepUp provides residential heating, commercial fuel solutions, and agriculture fuel delivery across the Delmarva Peninsula. PepUp is committed to the communities it serves through reliable energy delivery, personal service, and community investment.

About the Tri Gas Family of Companies

PepUp is a Tri Gas Family Company. The Tri Gas Family of Companies is a group of locally owned and operated businesses serving the Delmarva Peninsula and surrounding region. Member companies include PepUp, Comfort Plus Services, Breeding Roll Off, M&L Truck Service, and Mid-Atlantic Rail Services.

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Media Contact

Erin Hollingsworth, Marketing Manager

ehollingsworth@pepupinc.com

410-754-2084

pepupinc.com

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