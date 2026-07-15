Attorney General James Secures More Than $29 Million From Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for Illegal Scheme to Inflate Drug Prices

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 other attorneys general in securing more than $29 million from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) for their role in a long running, coordinated scheme with other pharmaceutical companies to artificially inflate generic drug prices and reduce competition. The settlement is part of ongoing multistate lawsuits against dozens of companies that engaged in illegal agreements to coordinate the supply and sale of generic drugs to fix prices and boost profits. The companies in the scheme, some of which increased prices by 1,000 percent, manufactured essential medications to treat diseases ranging from diabetes to cancer to ADHD. Attorney General James is encouraging all New Yorkers who may have faced higher prices to register on the settlement website, check their eligibility, and submit a claim to seek compensation when the claims process begins.

“Affordable generic drugs are a lifeline for New Yorkers with heart conditions, diabetes, and a range of other chronic illnesses,” said Attorney General James. “Glenmark and other companies worked behind the scenes to boost their profits by illegally coordinating to raise drug prices, and now we are getting justice for the consumers who were harmed. I urge any New Yorker who may have been cheated by this scheme to find out if they are eligible for restitution and claim the money they are owed.”

New Yorkers who purchased a generic prescription drug listed here between May 2009 and December 2019 may be eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (toll-free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com, or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

The settlement with Glenmark is the result of three lawsuits filed by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and a coalition of attorneys general against some of the nation’s largest generic pharmaceutical companies. The first complaint included 18 corporate defendants, two individual defendants, and 15 generic drugs. Two former executives from Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Jeffery Glazer and Jason Malek, have since entered into settlement agreements and are cooperating. The second complaint was filed in 2019 against Teva Pharmaceuticals and 19 of the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers. The complaint names 16 individual senior executive defendants. The third complaint, to be tried first, focuses on 80 primarily topical generic drugs that account for billions of dollars of sales in the United States and names 26 corporate defendants and 10 individual defendants. Six additional pharmaceutical executives have entered into settlement agreements with the coalition of attorneys general and have been cooperating to support the states’ claims in all three cases.

The lawsuits allege these companies engaged in a broad, coordinated, and systematic conspiracy to fix prices, avoid competition, and rig bids for more than 100 different generic drugs. The companies maintained an interconnected web of industry executives where competitors met with each other during industry dinners, lunches, cocktail parties, and golf outings, and communicated via frequent telephone calls, emails, and text messages that sowed the seeds for their illegal agreements. Defendants used terms like “fair share,” “playing nice in the sandbox,” and “responsible competitor” to describe how they unlawfully discouraged competition, raised prices, and enforced an ingrained culture of collusion.

The drugs included in the scheme span all types – including tablets, capsules, creams, and ointments – and classes – including antibiotics, anti-depressants, contraceptives, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. They treat a range of diseases and conditions from basic infections to diabetes, cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, HIV, ADHD, and more. In some instances, the coordinated price increases were over 1,000 percent.

Under the terms of the settlement, Glenmark will pay $25 million with interest over the course of the next four years, for a total of $29,668,000. The funds will be distributed to impacted consumers across the coalition states. Glenmark will also implement internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws, including implementing an antitrust compliance program with annual training of sales and management staff.

This is the latest settlement secured by Attorney General James and the coalition. In February 2026, Attorney General James and the coalition secured $17 million from settlements with Lannett and Bausch. In November 2024, Attorney General James and the coalition obtained $49.1 million in settlements from Apotex and Heritage. As part of its settlement, Glenmark will join Lannett, Bausch, Apotex, and Heritage in cooperating with the coalition in the ongoing multistate lawsuits.

Joining Attorney General James in securing the settlements are the attorneys general of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

New York’s investigation has been led by Assistant Attorneys General Bob Hubbard, Saami Zain, Izzy Pitt, and Ben Cole, and Legal Assistant Arlene Leventhal, under the supervision of Deputy Bureau Chief Amy McFarlane and Bureau Chief Elinor Hoffmann of the Antitrust Bureau. The Antitrust Bureau is part of the Division for Economic Justice, overseen by Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher D’Angelo and First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.