Feed the Children Strengthens Leadership Team Naming Stephen R. Murray Chief Information Officer to Advance Technology, Data Strategy and Global Growth

Appointment supports continued investment in technology, data and operational infrastructure to advance the organization’s global impact

OKLAHOMA CITY (July 15, 2026) — Feed the Children, a global movement working to end childhood hunger, today announced that Stephen R. Murray has joined the organization as chief information officer. The appointment supports the organization’s continued investment in technology, data, and operational infrastructure as it advances strategic growth and expands global impact.

“Strong leadership is essential as Feed the Children grows, strengthens operations, and expands its global impact,” said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. “Stephen’s technology leadership, digital transformation expertise and data strategy experience will help us modernize systems, strengthen insight-led planning and support scalable growth.”

Murray serves as Chief Information Officer at Feed the Children, where he provides strategic leadership across the organization’s technology and information systems in support of its mission to end child hunger. In this role, he partners with executive leadership to strengthen technology stewardship, advance data-driven decision- making, and support organizational growth and sustained impact.

Prior to joining Feed the Children, Murray held senior technology leadership roles across complex global organizations in manufacturing, media and entertainment, agriculture, and consumer products, including Chief Information Officer at Cohere Beauty and leadership roles supporting The Walt Disney Company through Atos, as well as positions at The Mosaic Company and Cargill. Across these roles, he led transformation initiatives spanning ERP modernization, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data strategy, and global IT services, helping streamline systems and deploy enterprise platforms that improved efficiency and scale.

Murray also serves on the board of Alpha & Omega Sports, Inc., a charity sports organization. He holds an Executive MBA from Rutgers University, a CIO MBA from Boston University, and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Security.

This appointment strengthens Feed the Children’s leadership and infrastructure, helping the organization scale its work and reach more children and families with the food, essentials and opportunities they need most to thrive. To join Feed the Children in creating a world where no child goes to bed hungry, visit feedthechildren.org.