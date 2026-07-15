NatureTrack Launches $3.4 Million Initiative to Open More Trails, Beaches and Outdoor Classrooms

naturetrack

“Widen the Trail” effort will expand K–12 field trips and create more accessible outdoor experiences for people of all ages and abilities

GIG HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NatureTrack Launches $3.4M Effort to Make the Outdoors More AccessibleBuellton, Calif. One trail can lead a child toward a lifelong love of nature. One piece of adaptive equipment can make a beach, park or open space reachable for someone who once believed it was out of bounds.NatureTrack Foundation is launching a $3.4 million initiative to create more of those moments, expanding outdoor education for K–12 students and increasing access to nature through its Freedom Trax program.The initiative, built around the idea of “widening the trail,” will help NatureTrack reach more students beyond the classroom, provide more opportunities for people with mobility challenges to explore beaches and trails, and strengthen the organization’s ability to serve communities throughout the region.“Nature should never feel like a place that belongs to someone else,” said Sue Eisaguirre, founder and executive director of NatureTrack Foundation. “I have watched children light up when they discover something outdoors for the first time, and I have seen the joy and independence people experience when Freedom Trax helps them traverse beach sand to the water's edge, touch the ocean, or explore trails alongside family and friends in places they once thought were out of reach. That is why this initiative matters”.NatureTrack's K–12 field trips connect students with the natural world through hands-on exploration, discovery, and environmental education. Its Accessibility Program provides Freedom Trax, a motorized track system that attaches to a manual wheelchair, transforming it into an all-terrain mobility device. Freedom Trax empowers people with mobility disabilities to independently explore beaches, trails, parks, and other outdoor spaces, opening the door to experiences many never thought possible again.For Eisaguirre, the initiative is not simply about raising funds. It is about creating access, belonging and connection.“A day in nature can build confidence, awaken curiosity and change how someone sees themselves and the world around them,” she said. “We want more children, families and individuals of every ability to have that opportunity.”NatureTrack is inviting companies, foundations, organizations and community leaders to become part of the initiative. The foundation is also asking supporters to help widen the circle by sharing the campaign, tagging organizations that may want to participate and making meaningful introductions.“Sometimes one introduction creates a partnership, and one partnership can open the outdoors to hundreds more people,” Eisaguirre said. “We would be so grateful to anyone who helps place this work in front of the right person.”To learn more about NatureTrack’s $3.4 million initiative, visit: https://naturetrack.org/CFS2026/ About NatureTrack Foundation: NatureTrack Foundation connects people of all ages and abilities with the natural world through outdoor education, accessible nature experiences and environmental storytelling. Its programs include K–12 field trips, Freedom Trax outings and the NatureTrack Film Festival.Media Contact805-886-2047sue@naturetrack.orgnaturetrack.org

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