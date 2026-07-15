REMINDER ON FEC FILING DAY: DC Insider Michael Whatley Has Fundraised with Felons, Predators & Donors Defrauding Working Families

On FEC filing day, here is a reminder that DC insider Michael Whatley has a history of fundraising with felons, child predators, and donors ripping off North Carolina families, veterans and seniors. Time and again, Whatley has proven that he only cares about benefitting his bottom line, no matter who he has to cozy up to. The rap sheet of Whatley’s fundraising includes: “How Michael Whatley’s Senate run is being upended by a sex offender’s picnic” “For the past six years, conservatives in North Carolina have made the Down East Judicial Picnic a crucial stop on the fundraising circuit. […] Now, Michael Whatley, North Carolina’s Republican candidate for Senate, who attended these fundraisers, finds himself embroiled in a scandal that couldn’t have come at a worse time. He is under pressure to answer why he twice appointed West. ”

“$40,000 in donations from individuals accused of defrauding veterans.” “Each of the donors is affiliated with Veterans Guardian, a for-profit company in Pinehurst that claims to help veterans file disability claims and maximize their health care benefits. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), however, says the company is a ‘claims shark’ that charges veterans exorbitant fees for services that are available to them for free. ”

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