Last Rep Expands Into Texas, Bringing Hemp-Derived Athletic Recovery Beverages to the Lone Star State

Fast-growing Florida beverage brand builds on the success of its Orange flavor launch with its first major out-of-state distribution push

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last Rep , the hemp-derived THC and CBG athletic recovery beverage brand, today announced it is beginning distribution across Texas, marking the company's first major expansion beyond its home state of Florida. The milestone comes just six months after the company's founding, following the successful launch of its Orange flavor earlier this year.Headquartered in the Tampa Bay area, Last Rep was created for athletes and active adults looking for a better way to unwind and recover after training. Each beverage combines hemp-derived THC and CBG in a functional, great-tasting format designed to replace the post-workout beer without the alcohol, calories, or next-day drag."Texas was the obvious next move for us," said Jason Ashton, co-founder of Last Rep. "It's one of the largest and fastest-growing hemp beverage markets in the country, with a massive fitness and sports culture that matches exactly who we built this product for. Launching Orange gave us the momentum, and Texas gives us the scale."The Texas rollout will bring Last Rep to retail shelves across the state through regional distribution partners, with additional flavors and markets planned for the second half of 2026. The expansion reflects surging national demand for hemp-derived beverages as consumers increasingly seek alcohol alternatives that fit an active lifestyle.Since launching, Last Rep has built its following through Gulf Coast retail placements, direct-to-consumer sales at lastrep.com, and a growing network of gym and wellness partners.All Last Rep products are made with federally compliant hemp-derived cannabinoids, are third-party lab tested, and are intended for adults 21 and over.About Last RepLast Rep is a hemp-derived THC and CBG athletic recovery beverage brand headquartered in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. Founded in 2026, Last Rep makes functional beverages for athletes and active adults who want to recover, relax, and stay in the game, without alcohol. Learn more at lastrep.com.

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