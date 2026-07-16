IronOrbit to Showcase AI-Ready Cloud and Managed IT Solutions for Law Firms at ILTACON 2026

Law firms need more than AI tools, they need secure infrastructure, governance, and trusted IT expertise to deploy those technologies responsibly. ” — Ayman Ayoub, Chief Commercial Officer

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IronOrbit, a leading provider of secure cloud infrastructure and managed IT services , today announced it will exhibit at ILTACON 2026, taking place August 23–27, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. As the premier conference for legal technology professionals, ILTACON brings together law firm leaders, CIOs, IT executives, and technology providers to explore the innovations transforming the business of law.Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the legal industry. From legal research and document review to contract analysis, knowledge management, and workflow automation, AI is enabling law firms to improve productivity and deliver better client outcomes. At the same time, firms are navigating new challenges surrounding cybersecurity, data governance, compliance, and the infrastructure required to support AI-powered applications securely.IronOrbit helps law firms build the secure technology foundation needed to confidently adopt AI. Its private cloud platform, managed IT services, and cybersecurity solutions provide the performance, scalability, and security required to support today's modern legal applications while protecting sensitive client information and simplifying IT operations.Built for organizations with demanding compliance and security requirements, IronOrbit's INFINITY Workspaces™ supports leading legal applications including iManage, NetDocuments, Microsoft 365, Litera, and emerging AI-powered legal platforms. Combined with proactive monitoring, backup and disaster recovery, and a SOC 2 Type II compliant private cloud, IronOrbit enables attorneys and staff to securely access the applications and data they need from virtually anywhere.IronOrbit recently announced that it has joined Shield Technology Partners to accelerate its AI capabilities and evolve the way its services are delivered. Through Shield’s relationship with Thrive Holdings, which partnered with OpenAI last year to bring frontier AI to IT services and other workflow-heavy sectors, forward deployed AI engineers and operational specialists work closely alongside the IronOrbit team to improve workflows, streamline service delivery, and develop new AI-enabled capabilities for customers."Law firms need more than AI tools, they need secure infrastructure, governance, and trusted IT expertise to deploy those technologies responsibly. Our goal is to help firms embrace AI with confidence while maintaining the security, compliance, and performance their clients expect." said Ayman Ayoub, Chief Commercial Officer at IronOrbit.For more than 28 years, IronOrbit has partnered with organizations to modernize their IT environments while reducing complexity and operational risk. Today, the company continues to help law firms prepare for the future by combining secure cloud infrastructure, managed IT services, cybersecurity, and AI-driven innovation into a single technology platform.Conference attendees are invited to visit Booth #476 to meet with the IronOrbit team, experience live demonstrations of INFINITY Workspaces™, and learn how IronOrbit is helping law firms securely prepare for the next generation of AI-powered legal technology.About IronOrbitFor more than 28 years, IronOrbit has helped organizations modernize and secure their IT environments through managed cloud infrastructure, managed IT services, and cybersecurity solutions. Built on its private cloud platform, IronOrbit delivers secure, high-performance workspaces and IT services that improve business continuity, simplify IT operations, and support today's hybrid workforce. With seven consecutive years of SOC 2 Type II compliance , IronOrbit provides organizations with the security, reliability, and operational expertise needed to meet demanding regulatory and business requirements.

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