Secretary Naig to Present the Dolan Family of Buchanan County with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Leadership in conservation and agriculture earns Northeast Iowa farm family statewide recognition

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 15, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Sean and Sara Dolan of Buchanan County during a ceremony on Friday, July 17, at the Monti Community Center near Coggon. The award presentation will be part of an open house scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The statewide award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for their livestock and the environment while serving as good neighbors and community leaders.

Sean and Sara Dolan own and operate Newton Pork, a 600-sow farrow-to-wean operation near Coggon. Their son, Mikel, works full time on the farm, while their daughter, Frankie, recently graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in agronomy and will begin her career as a sales agronomist with River Valley Cooperative. The Dolans market pigs through a partnership with Sean's brother, Mark, who shares ownership of the finishing enterprise, while Sean's father, Jim, continues to lend a hand during harvest each fall.

Built through a partnership with neighboring farmers, the Cook family, Newton Pork reflects the cooperative spirit that has long defined the operation. In addition to raising pigs, the Dolans grow corn, soybeans and oats while continually evaluating new practices that strengthen both their farming operation and the natural resources entrusted to their care.

“Sean and Sara understand that being a good farm neighbor is about more than running a successful operation,” said Secretary Naig. “It’s about building relationships, caring for the land, supporting your community and helping fellow farmers succeed. Those values are evident throughout the Dolan family’s operation, from their commitment to responsible livestock care and conservation to their willingness to share ideas and serve others. I am pleased to recognize the Dolan family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

Conservation and innovation go hand in hand on the Dolan family farm. Their operation utilizes no-till and strip-till farming, terraces, grassed waterways and buffer strips to protect soil and water resources. They are currently planning a water quality wetland project that will further improve water quality while complementing the conservation practices already in place across the farm. Cover crops have become an important part of their farming system, with rye and oats incorporated into their crop rotation while neighboring cattle graze the cover crops each fall. Through Dolan Custom Cover Crops, the family helps neighboring farmers establish cover crops across northeast Iowa while also participating in Practical Farmers of Iowa's Cover Crop Business Accelerator trials. In early July, they hosted an Iowa Soybean Association “shop talk” to showcase conservation practices and encourage farmer-to-farmer learning. Sean's commitment to stewardship was recognized with the Iowa Farm Environmental Leadership Award in 2024.

Animal care remains a cornerstone of Newton Pork. The operation utilizes open-pen gestation, electronic sow feeders and Pig Flow record-keeping technology to promote animal health and efficient herd management. Sean is certified in Pork Quality Assurance (PQA) and Transport Quality Assurance (TQA). His commitment to excellence has earned numerous recognitions, including the Iowa Master Pork Producer Award in 2007 and the Pork All-American Award in 2012. Sean's brother, Mark, was also recognized with the Iowa Master Pork Producer Award in 2017 and the Pork All-American Award in 2020.

Conservation and service have long been central to the Dolan family's commitment to agriculture and their community. Sean serves as president of Conservation Districts of Iowa and is a commissioner for the Buchanan County Soil and Water Conservation District, helping advance conservation efforts at both the state and local levels. He also serves on the Monti Cemetery Board and is the Middlefield Township clerk. Sean previously served on the Iowa Pork Producers Association Board and as president of the Buchanan County Pork Producers in 2001. Sara previously served on the Winthrop Library Board and continues to serve as a reader at Immaculate Conception Church. Michael and Frankie were active members of the East Buchanan FFA, and Sean previously coached Little League.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership between the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers, The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 22nd year, the award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors and community leaders.