Bella Dental Group in El Cajon Expands 3D Imaging Access to Local Dentists, Strengthening Technological Leadership
Elevating the standard of care for local San Diego dentists, Bella Dental is providing referral access to its state-of-the-art PreXion Evolve 3D imaging system.
This expanded service allows neighboring dentists to refer patients for high-resolution cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) scans, enabling more accurate diagnoses, precise treatment planning, and improved outcomes for procedures such as dental implants, root canals, oral surgery, and complex restorative care — all while keeping patients within the East County dental community.
“By opening our PreXion Evolve 3D imaging system to fellow dental professionals, we're removing barriers to advanced technology and elevating the standard of care across San Diego,” said Dr. Yara Soto, DDS, co-owner of Bella Dental Group. “Smaller or independent practices can now offer their patients the benefits of cutting-edge 3D diagnostics without the significant investment required to purchase and maintain this equipment.”
Key advantages of Bella Dental Group’s imaging referral service include:
• Rapid access and convenience — Patient appointments are usually available within a week, with quick scan turnaround and digital image sharing.
• Lower radiation and enhanced safety — Ultra-low dose protocols with superior image quality, reducing the need for repeat scans.
• Collaborative care — Referring dentists receive the scan on disc or USB drive while retaining full control of their patients’ treatment plans.
• Community impact — Strengthens the local dental network, improves overall patient outcomes in East County, and positions Bella Dental Group as a true technological hub and partner for area practices.
This service further solidifies Bella Dental Group’s role as a technological leader among San Diego dentists, extending the benefits of its investment in premier 3D imaging beyond its own patients to support broader professional collaboration and excellence in patient care.
For more information about 3D imaging referral services or to schedule an appointment, visit www.belladentalelcajon.com or call (619) 444-6157.
About Bella Dental Group
Bella Dental Group, located at 242 Avocado Ave., El Cajon, Calif., is a modern dental practice dedicated to providing high-quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Led by Dr. Yara Soto, DDS, AFAAID and Dr. Albert Molina, DDS, the practice offers a wide range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, oral surgery and advanced laser dentistry, all tailored to meet patients’ unique needs. With a focus on the connection between oral health and overall wellness, Bella Dental Group utilizes the latest dental technology and techniques to ensure patient comfort and satisfaction. The team of experienced professionals prioritizes personalized care to help every patient achieve a healthy, confident smile. For more information, visit www.belladentalelcajon.com or call (619) 444-6157. This announcement was prepared and distributed on behalf of Bella Dental Group by Breton Buckley Marketing LLC, a full-service marketing and PR agency.
Bella Dental Group of El Cajon
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