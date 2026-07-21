Bella Dental Group in El Cajon Expands 3D Imaging Access to Local Dentists, Strengthening Technological Leadership

About

About Bella Dental Group Bella Dental Group, located at 242 Avocado Ave., El Cajon, Calif., is a modern dental practice dedicated to providing high-quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Led by Dr. Yara Soto, DDS, AFAAID and Dr. Albert Molina, DDS, the practice offers a wide range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, oral surgery and advanced laser dentistry, all tailored to meet patients’ unique needs. With a focus on the connection between oral health and overall wellness, Bella Dental Group utilizes the latest dental technology and techniques to ensure patient comfort and satisfaction. The team of experienced professionals prioritizes personalized care to help every patient achieve a healthy, confident smile. For more information, visit www.belladentalelcajon.com or call (619) 444-6157. Press releases are distributed and managed by Breton Buckley Marketing LLC, a full-service marketing and public relations agency based in San Diego, California. It specializes in helping dental practices, healthcare providers, and professional services firms grow through strategic branding, digital marketing, content creation, and targeted PR. This Newsroom features announcements prepared and distributed on behalf of its client. For media inquiries or additional details: Breton Buckley Breton Buckley Marketing LLC breton@bretonbuckley.com| (619) 520-1010 www.bretonbuckley.com