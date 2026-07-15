Idaho Powerball Ticket Price Remains the Same as UK Joins Sales on July 21

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BOISE, Idaho – Powerball officials have announced that ticket sales in the United Kingdom will begin on July 21, 2026. Players in the UK will be able to play for the same Powerball jackpot available to players in the United States beginning with the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, July 22.

With the addition of The UK National Lottery, a total of 49 lotteries will pool funds for the Powerball jackpot. Just like other participating states and jurisdictions, the United Kingdom will only contribute to the Powerball jackpot prize - $0.68 USD per play. All non-jackpot prizes won in the UK will be paid by The UK National Lottery. No Idaho dollars or US dollars will be used to pay prizes in the UK other than the jackpot.

For Idaho players, other than seeing the jackpot increase more quickly, the game and price remain unchanged. Powerball with PowerPlay tickets in Idaho are still $3 each and the odds of winning remain the same.

Most importantly, money spent in Idaho on Powerball will continue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings. Powerball is the most popular Idaho Lottery game. About 38% of all Powerball sales contribute directly to the Idaho Lottery annual dividend. Since 1992, Powerball has contributed over $393 million out of $1.348 billion to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings.

Powerball became a quasi-international game in 2002 when the US Virgin Islands joined. Puerto Rico joined in 2014. Mississippi was the last US jurisdiction to join in 2020.

Powerball drawings will continue to be held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights at 8:59 p.m. MT from the Powerball draw studio in Florida. The current jackpot for Saturday night is an estimated $457 million.

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ABOUT THE IDAHO LOTTERY

The Idaho Lottery responsibly provides a variety of entertaining games featuring Powerball, Mega Millions, Scratch GamesTM, and PullTabs with a high degree of integrity to maximize the dividend for Idaho public schools and the permanent building fund. Since their inception in 1989, the Idaho Lottery has sold over $6.2 billion in products, awarded nearly $4 billion in prizes to players, returned $366 million in retail commissions, and distributed $1.348 billion in Lottery dividends to Idaho public schools and buildings. To learn more, please visit www.idaholottery.com.