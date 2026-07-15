Skechers Appoints Horizon Global Media Partner Across Key International Markets

Joint venture between Havas Media Network and Horizon Media selected to support media strategy and activation across 31 markets following a competitive review.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horizon Global , a joint venture between Havas Media Network and Horizon Media, today announced a new partnership with Skechers , the global Fortune 500 brand in footwear and apparel, as it continues to accelerate growth and deepen connections with consumers around the world.Under the new remit, Horizon Global will support Skechers across Latin America, Scandinavia, Japan, the Philippines, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and 14 Central and Eastern European markets. The partnership reflects Skechers' commitment to driving stronger business performance through a modern, globally connected media and technology approach that delivers relevance and impact at the local level.As brands navigate a rapidly evolving consumer landscape, the demand for more agile, accountable and adaptable agency models continues to grow. Launched in September 2025, Horizon Global was created to meet that need, combining global scale with local expertise and a flexible operating model designed to help ambitious brands move faster, optimize investment, and unlock growth in an increasingly AI-driven marketplace. Skechers now joins Horizon Global’s expanding portfolio of clients, including SharkNinja.Central to the partnership is BluConverged, Horizon Global's unified media platform that brings together audience strategy, data, technology, artificial intelligence, activation and global reporting into a connected planning and decision-making ecosystem. The platform's flexible, AI-powered capabilities will help Skechers better connect brand-building and performance marketing efforts, supporting its evolution as a true full-funnel omnichannel marketer across global markets."We are proud Skechers has chosen Horizon Global as its partner for this important next phase of growth," said Bob Lord, CEO, Horizon Global. "This win is a strong validation of our model and the unique value we bring to global marketers. By combining our collective strengths, we have built an approach that prioritizes platform transparency and open ecosystem innovation while also delivering seamless collaboration, market-level expertise, and modern capabilities at scale. We look forward to helping Skechers connect with consumers in more meaningful ways and drive measurable business outcomes across these dynamic markets."Together, Horizon Global and Skechers will develop innovative media strategies designed to increase brand relevance, strengthen consumer engagement, and accelerate growth across some of the company's most important international markets. The transition is currently underway with initial campaigns slated to run later this year.About Horizon GlobalHorizon Global is a pioneering joint venture between Horizon Media Holdings and Havas Media Network, established as the first global agency network built specifically for the modern marketer in the AI era. Headquartered in New York and spanning over 100 countries, the network commands a combined $20 billion in global billings to service US-centric global client opportunities. Powered by BluConverged—a seamless, AI-native platform uniting Horizon's Blu and Havas' Converged.AI—Horizon Global empowers marketers with smarter insights, faster outcomes, and unparalleled platform transparency at a global scale.

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