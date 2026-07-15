Underground Safety Board Education and Outreach Meeting 07/30/2026
Date/Time
Date(s) - July 30, 2026
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
The Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety’s (Energy Safety) Underground Safety Board will host two public Education and Outreach workshops in-person and virtually via Microsoft Teams. The workshops will provide stakeholders with two opportunities to participate and provide feedback, through sessions held in northern and Southern California.
Both workshops will cover the same agenda items, and stakeholders only need to attend one workshop. This page is for the Southern California Workshop.
Southern California Workshop Information:
July 30, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Mission Valley State Building
7575 Metropolitan Drive
Glass Room
San Diego, CA 92108
Remote Access via Microsoft Teams Videoconference or Phone
Workshop materials, including the Notice and Agenda, may be found on the meeting docket.
The northern California workshop will be held on July 23, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Sacramento.
Click here to view that event page.
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