Citadel Graduate receives memorable Oath of Office ceremony at Picatinny Arsenal

Picatinny Arsenal, N.J. — What began as a disappointing end to one chapter became an unforgettable beginning to another for a recent graduate of The Citadel, thanks to the generosity of military leaders and the support of her family.

After graduating from The Citadel, the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, the new officer was unable to participate in the traditional Oath of Office ceremony alongside her classmates due to unforeseen circumstances.

While many of Rachel Reder’s peers were commissioned during the school's formal ceremony, she was left searching for another way to mark one of the most significant milestones of her military career.

Determined to make the occasion meaningful, Reder reached out to the Picatinny Arsenal Public Affairs Office, just miles away from her hometown in Sparta, N.J., to ask whether a commissioned officer might be available to administer her Oath of Office.

What she did not expect was a personal response from the installation's commanding general.

Maj. Gen. Christopher D. Schneider, who took command of the installation in June, not only agreed to help but invited Reder to meet with him beforehand.

On the afternoon of July 8, Reder put on her uniform and headed to Picatinny along with her mother, Michele, sister, Emma, and friends Ariana and Ricardo as witnesses.

During their conversation, the two-star general offered encouragement, shared lessons from his own military career, and provided advice on leadership, service, and the opportunities that lie ahead for a young officer beginning her journey.

“To get one on one advice from the general was a surreal experience,” Reder said. “He turned the event from a task to an open conversation filled with vital lesson I will get to carry with me throughout my career in the Army. He truly put into perspective how important the job at hand is and I will cherish the conversation we shared beyond my time in the service.”

Then came an unexpected surprise.

After learning that the graduate's sister also serves in the U.S. Army, Schneider arranged for her to administer the Oath of Office instead. In front of family members and close friends gathered for the occasion, the sister proudly led her sibling through the oath, transforming what could have been a disappointing experience into a deeply personal and memorable ceremony.

The general stood alongside the family as the newly commissioned officer raised her right hand and repeated the solemn words that marked her commitment to serve.

For Reder, the ceremony became far more than a replacement for the one she had missed. It was a reminder of the military's enduring sense of family, mentorship, and service.

“To have my sister administer the Oath of Office in front of my family and friends was a once in a lifetime experience,” Reder said.

“We attended the Citadel together, and are both serving in the Army. She was my first salute, and she pinned me alongside my mother, and then she swore me in. I was at a loss for words when the General asked her to complete the Oath. I am forever grateful have her in my life and just as grateful the General made it all possible for me and my family,” she said.