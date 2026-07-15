Path to Pro$perity: Smart strategies for back-to-school buying that don’t break the bank

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Can you believe it? Summer is winding down, and parents are preparing to again endure crowded stores, tight deadlines and satisfy little Johnny and Susie’s checklists. The hustle and bustle of back-to-school is about to begin.

Spending on school supplies has evolved into a major ordeal, with families expected to invest time and money so their children are ready for the classroom on Day 1. With a little preparation and planning, you can keep costs under control.

Simple steps like doing a home audit, comparing prices and timing when making purchases can help you stay on budget without sacrificing quality.

With school spending on the rise, families are expected to spend an average of $922 in 2026 school costs - - about 47% more than last year. Many parents are shopping earlier and leaning toward specific brands, but even then, those brands may fall outside of your budget.

Just remember, you still have a strong influence over what ends up in the cart. Our kids have a big influence on our decisions, with about 80% of parents willing to buy items their children prefer. But planning is what ultimately keeps spending on track. Take time to research brands, compare products and costs, and stick to your spending boundaries.

To keep your budget on point consider implementing these planning strategies:

· Start with a home audit. Gather all existing inventory before spending a dime. Check closets and desks for last year’s leftovers before buying anything new.

· Set expectations early. Talk to your kids about budget limits and where trends meet reality.

· Budget and track. Identify what is essential and what you can afford vs. nice-to-have desires. Track your spending … avoid reckless purchases. You don’t need a big plan, just awareness.

· Consider delaying some purchases. Don’t buy everything at once. Buy the essentials first and wait for fall clearance sales or the seasonal deals: this includes Black Friday promotions and Veterans Day sales.

· Compare prices. Tools like Google Shopping allow you to compare prices from major retailers like Walmart, Target and Staples that could save you a bundle. Cash-back apps, such as Rakuten and Ibotta, also have a good reputation and AI queries can offer hidden discounts.

· Explore alternative purchases. There are other community platforms, such as Nextdoor, Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and Buy Nothing groups. Don’t forget about influencer recommendations on social media. o Local community options like yard sales, Goodwill, consignment and thrift stores (Plato’s Closet and Once Upon a Child are two of them), can offer supplies at a fraction of retail prices and are often a smart choice. And don’t forget hand-me-down community swaps, such as swap.com. o Check out community giveaways, local charity events and church backpack drives.

· When you find an amazing deal, stock up. Take advantage of stockpile clearances and look for off-season markdowns.

Things to AVOID: · Don’t try to keep up with the Joneses. Peer pressure leads to unnecessary spending; avoid impulse purchases.

· The “cheap product” trap: purchasing low quality items often costs more in the long run. Invest in something durable.

· Advertiser enticements – Retailers start promotions early to influence your decisions. Stay alert and avoid pressure to make impulse purchases. Also, avoid deceptive advertising, and do not be deceived by customer manipulation.

State sales tax holidays

Many states offer tax-free weekends in July and August that coincide with back-to-school shopping time. Kentucky does not have an officially designated tax-free day for back-to-school shopping but holds its standard 6% sales tax all year round.

Ohio’s tax-free holiday runs Aug. 7-9 for items up to $500; West Virginia’s is July 31- Aug. 3; and Tennessee holds theirs July 31-Aug. 2. Plan your bigger purchases around these windows. Check your local state department’s revenue guidance, as some municipalities also allow tax-exempt online purchases during tax-free holidays.

Just like successful military operations, winning this back-to-school planning effort comes down to preparation. Doing your homework first is your best defense against paying high costs. Review your school supply list, set clear budget limits and research prices before you shop.

With a solid plan, you can send your child back to school fully equipped for success without breaking the bank.

For financial questions, make an appointment with an Army Community Service professional financial counselor educator. Call 502-624-5989 to schedule an in-person or virtual appointment.

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