Kestrel Launches to Give Real Estate Investors CFO-Level Financial Oversight Across Their Portfolios

New platform automates bookkeeping, reporting, and portfolio monitoring for investors managing multiple properties, entities, and accounts

Most real estate investors know they could benefit from a better financial management system, but they just didn’t have the tools to pull it all together in one place. Kestrel fixes that.” — Cash East, Founder of Kestrel

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kestrel, a real estate portfolio management platform designed to provide investors with CFO-level financial oversight across their properties, launched today.

Real estate investors who own multiple properties often manage financial information across bank portals, property manager reports, accountant files, loan documents, emails, and spreadsheets. As portfolios grow across properties, entities, bank accounts, loans, and reporting systems, gaining a clear picture of overall performance can become increasingly difficult.

Kestrel was built to solve that problem by automating bookkeeping, generating financial reports and monitoring portfolio performance, helping investors better understand how their properties are performing without becoming overwhelmed with day-to-day financial administration.

“Most real estate investors know they could benefit from a better financial management system,” said Cash East, founder of Kestrel. “But they just didn’t have the tools to pull it all together in one place. Kestrel fixes that.”

Kestrel automatically categorizes banking transactions, generates property-level profit-and-loss statements and NOI reports, audits property manager reports, and proactively monitors account balances and key dates, providing investors with a single, reliable source of truth for portfolio performance.

Kestrel also offers an optional AI integration layer, enabling users to analyze data and automate operations with advanced AI models, all built on top of Kestrel's underlying data structure to ensure accuracy and consistency.

As interest rates, insurance costs, and operating expenses continue to pressure real estate returns, fragmented financial records can create costly blind spots. East, a real estate investor and data analyst, built Kestrel after encountering the same limitations in his own portfolio.

“We knew we were leaving money on the table because we didn’t have full visibility into all of the moving parts of our portfolio,” East said. “Kestrel provides that visibility, and we started seeing results immediately.”

Kestrel is headquartered in Fayetteville, Ark., and is available starting at $49 per month with an annual subscription. Kestrel also offers advanced tiers for larger teams, as well as custom integrations for accounting firms and property managers to offer these features to their clients.

About Kestrel

Kestrel is a real estate portfolio management platform that acts as a full-time CFO for your properties. Built for investors who need clearer financial oversight by real estate investor and data analyst Cash East, Kestrel connects financial records, property data, entities, loans, leases, and documents in one system, automating bookkeeping, generating reports, and surfacing issues that affect cash flow, taxes, and long-term returns. Learn more at kestrelrms.com.

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