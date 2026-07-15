CPW implements voluntary fishing closures on two stretches of the Rio Grande

The Rio Grande is pictured at Hannah Lane west of Del Norte. Flows here are at 13% of historic average with water temperatures reaching as high as 75 degrees. CPW photos

MONTE VISTA, Colo. – Low flows and high water temperatures have led Colorado Parks and Wildlife to impose voluntary afternoon fishing closures on two stretches of the Rio Grande.

The closure area includes the Rio Grande from Rio Grande Reservoir Dam to the Rio Grande Canal at the terminus of the Gold Medal section of the river. On the South Fork of the Rio Grande, the closure includes the stretch from Big Meadows Reservoir Dam to the confluence of the main stem of the Rio Grande.

Closures will be in place effective immediately Wednesday, July 15. They will be in place from noon to midnight each day until further notice.

“We feel it is important to protect the fish populations in the Rio Grande from low flows and warm temperatures,” said CPW aquatic biologist Estevan Vigil. “The Rio Grande has a long stretch that meets Gold Medal standards for the number of larger fish, and these fish need relief from the high temperatures they are experiencing.”

During the warm summer months, rivers with unusually low flows can experience wide daily water temperature fluctuations, reaching their maximum temperatures in the late afternoon. By implementing a voluntary half-day closure rather than a full day, anglers can still enjoy time on the water in the morning when water temperatures are suitable without stressing fish in the afternoon.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: See a list of all fishing closures in place in Colorado

Vigil noted recent measurements taken at multiple gauges along the Rio Grande.

At Wagon Wheel Gap, the river is running at 137 cubic feet per seconds, which is roughly 16% of the historic average. Daily maximum temperatures have reached as high as 73 degrees in recent days.

At Hannah Lane, flows are reduced to 13% of historic average with water temperatures soaring as high as 75 degrees.

On the South Fork, flows are at only 38 cfs, roughly 17 percent of historic average flows. It has reached water temperatures of 71 degrees, a threshold in which CPW enacts closures.

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CPW asks anglers to be part of the solution by adhering to voluntary fishing closures in the hopes of avoiding mandatory closures on fisheries throughout the summer.

These sections of the Rio Grande are heavily fished, and CPW wants to thank local guides and anglers who have already chosen to refrain from fishing during afternoon hours.

“We have a great community of guides who outfit on the Rio Grande, and they are fantastic stewards of our fishery,” said CPW Southwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Jim White. “It is a premier destination for anglers to catch rainbow and brown trout.”

CPW may enact mandatory fishing closures when any of the following criteria are met:

Daily maximum water temperature exceeds 71 degrees.

Streamflow drops to 50% or less of the daily average.

Fish condition deteriorates, showing visible signs of fungus or stress.

Daily minimum dissolved oxygen levels fall below 6 parts per million.

Water temperatures and river flows fluctuate during the summer, creating dangerous conditions for trout and other fish. When water temperatures reach 71 degrees or higher or when flows drop below 50% of the average daily flow, fish struggle to recover after being caught and released.

CPW recommends anglers fish early in the day to avoid peak afternoon temperatures. Anglers should use a handheld thermometer to test water conditions and move to cooler, higher-elevation waters once temperatures approach 71 degrees.

To reduce fish stress, CPW advises anglers to:

Use heavier tippet and line to land fish quickly.

Wet hands before handling any fish.

Keep fish submerged in the water while unhooking and releasing them.

Avoid removing fish from the water for photographs.

Avoid overcrowded areas and have an alternative fishing location planned.

Colorado offers unrivaled opportunities to fish for over 35 species , including both warm and cold-water fish, in some of the most scenic bodies of water. Licensed fishing is permitted on more than 6,000 miles of streams and over 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. Those looking for other fishing opportunities this summer can use CPW Fishing Atlas to easily locate prime fishing areas. Whether you're interested in exploring alpine lakes with their cooler waters or seeking warmwater fishing opportunities, Colorado has something to offer for every fishing enthusiast.

PHOTO INFORMATION