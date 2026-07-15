California leads the nation in cracking down on deadly Kratom goods — the feds are now following our lead

“After five months of targeted kratom and 7-OH enforcement efforts, nearly 98 percent of ABC-licensed locations are in compliance,” said ABC Director Paul Tupy. “This is possible through the collaboration of our licensees, who are making sure these harmful products aren’t available on store shelves.”

Since enforcement began, California has achieved:

97.70% compliance among state-licensed retailers statewide.

6,750 retail site visits conducted.

155 violations identified.

6,960 prohibited kratom and 7-OH products removed from store shelves.

The overwhelming compliance rate reflects California’s collaborative approach—working with Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and licensed retailers to educate businesses, achieve voluntary compliance, and remove dangerous products from the marketplace before additional enforcement becomes necessary.

California continues to prioritize education, compliance assistance, and targeted enforcement to keep intoxicating products away from consumers while holding bad actors accountable.

California continues leading on public health

California was among the first states to take aggressive statewide enforcement action against products containing kratom and 7-OH after growing evidence linked these products to serious health risks, including overdose, addiction, and other adverse health outcomes according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

The DEA’s recent decision to temporarily schedule 7-OH and related substances reinforces the concerns California identified months ago and underscores the importance of proactive state leadership to protect public health.

California will continue working with retailers, manufacturers, and local partners to ensure compliance and keep dangerous products out of communities across the state.

Why this matters

The state’s enforcement will continue to target compliance at ABC-licensed locations to keep Californians safe from exposure to dangerous and illegal products. Businesses that fail to comply with state law may face administrative disciplinary action, including suspension or revocation of their ABC license.

The following resources have been developed to raise awareness of the health risks and the fact that it is illegal to sell these products for consumption:

Consumers are advised to avoid using kratom-derived or 7-OH products as they are dangerous, illegal, and potentially deadly. To reduce risk of overdose, anyone who may use 7-OH is advised to never mix with alcohol or other drugs, know the signs of overdose, and carry naloxone. Naloxone is a life-saving medication used to reverse an opioid overdose, including overdose related to heroin, fentanyl, prescription opioid medications or 7-OH.

Anyone experiencing adverse effects after consuming these products should contact Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 or visit poisonhelp.org. To report the unlawful sale of these products, consumers may call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report.