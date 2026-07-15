REDHEAD BURGER CELEBRATES NEWEST LOCATION, NOW OPEN IN DORAL, FLORIDA

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The smash burger hotspot will celebrate with a grand opening Friday, July 17 with free fries for all!

With locations on Ocean Drive and the Las Vegas Strip, we’re excited to bring our proprietary smash burgers, fresh-cut fries, milkshakes and more to the neighborhood.” — Christian Mounayyer

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Beach smash burger hotspot Redhead Burger is bringing its cult-favorite menu to Doral, Florida with the grand opening of its third location at Plaza 87 (5755 NW 87th Ave #104) on Friday, July 17. Founded in 2019 by two redheaded brothers, the brand quickly became a South Beach staple before expanding to the Las Vegas Strip and now in South Florida’s Doral neighborhood.

To celebrate, Redhead Burger Doral will be serving FREE fries to all guests all day long, plus giveaways throughout the day. Doors open at 11am and the celebration runs until 12am.

“We are so excited to welcome everyone out to our newest Redhead Burger location,” said Co-Owner Christian Mounayyer. “With locations on Ocean Drive and the Las Vegas Strip, we’re excited to bring our proprietary smash burgers, fresh-cut fries, milkshakes and more to the neighborhood, serving families, friends, and the overall Doral community.”

Redhead Burger’s special blend of beef – created for flavor, texture, and juiciness under pressure – forms the base for its juicy smash burgers, including –

• Classic Burger – House blend patty, lettuce, tomatoes, Redhead sauce on a potato bun

• Double Cheeseburger – Double house blend patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Redhead sauce on a potato bun

• Redhead Burger – TRIPLE house blend with TRIPLE American cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, Redhead sauce on a potato bun

• Redhot Burger – Double house blend patty, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, and apple wood smoked bacon on a potato bun

• Hangover Burger – Double house blend patty, American cheese, fried egg, tater tots, apple wood smoked bacon, and Redhead signature sauce on a potato bun

Friends of burger lovers can enjoy a Crispy Chicken Sandwich – Homemade crispy chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, Redhead sauce on a potato bun or a Mushroom Burger – Big portobello mushroom, battered and fried to perfection with lettuce, tomato, and Redhead Sauce on a potato bun.

Tasty sides include house-cut fresh fries and tater tots, both available in regular, Cajun spiced, or loaded.

Redhead Burger’s legendary shake selection includes classics like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, and inspired flavors like Dulce de Leche, Nutella, Oreo, and more.

“The growth we’ve experienced in the last year is still somewhat surreal,” said Co-Owner Sammy Mounayyer. “Bringing the quality Redhead Burger experience to new audiences across the United States is the goal, and we’re dedicated to continuing to build a brand worth visiting time and time again.”



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