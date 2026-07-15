MoDOT KC to host a Public Meeting for U.S. 40 Safety and Operational Improvements in Jackson County, July 14

REMINDER TODAY JACKSON COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation Kansas City (MoDOT KC) will hold an open house style meeting to discuss the U.S. 40 Safety and Operational Improvements project. This project is designed to enhance safety and improve operational efficiency along a 3-mile urban corridor between I-435 and Blue Ridge Boulevard in Jackson County, Missouri.

This project’s urban setting presents unique opportunities, emphasizing a multimodal approach that aims to improve accessibility and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists alike.

The public meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 14, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church (Parish Room) located at 10021 E 36th Terrace S, Independence, MO 64052.

The meeting will provide the opportunity for attendees to ask questions, learn more about the project, and leave a comment.

The meeting will be an open house meeting with no formal presentation. Following the public meeting there will also be an opportunity to view project displays and exhibits and leave comments on the project webpage beginning at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, July 14 until 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 29.

If you need a reasonable accommodation or translation services, please contact Kansas City District Communications at kccr@modot.mo.gov by Tuesday, July 7.

Please visit the project webpage for more information and to view project displays, exhibits or to leave a comment, U.S. Route 40 Safety and Operational Improvements in Jackson County | Missouri Department of Transportation. For more information, please contact Doneisha Wigfall, MoDOT Area Representative, at doneisha.wigfall@modot.mo.gov.

For those unable to attend the meeting or access the project information online, project materials are available by request at the MoDOT district office located at 600 NE Colbern Rd. in Lee’s Summit, MO. Customers may contact Project Manager Thankam Mathew at thankam.mathew@modot.mo.gov.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online MoDOT E-Updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).