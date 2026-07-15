Bridge work on Route 185 over Swan Branch in Washington County to start next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – A project to replace the Missouri Route 185 bridge deck (driving surface) over Swan Branch in Washington County, northwest of Potosi, is scheduled to begin next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Louis-Company, LLC to complete the project. Once Washington County Route W reopens, Route 185 is expected to close in both directions at the bridge on Wednesday, July 22, and remain closed around-the-clock through the end of September. A signed detour will direct motorists around the closure via Washington County Routes T and A, and Missouri Routes 47, 21, and 8.

Built in 1961, the supporting structures of the Swan Branch Bridge are in good condition, but the driving surface is nearing the end of its useful life and is in need of replacement. The new driving surface will be 28 feet wide, 2 feet wider than the current structure. For more information, or to sign up for project-specific updates, visit the project’s webpage at www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-185-bridge-deck-replacement-over-swan-branch-washington-county

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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