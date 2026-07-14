Todd Rundgren’s latest tour will stop in NKY





Get ready to “Bang The Drum All Day” in Cincinnati.

Todd Rundgren, the legendary singer, songwriter and producer known for every song your dad likes on classic rock radio, will perform at the MegaCorp Pavilion, at 101 W 4th St., in Newport on Aug. 15. Get our arts and events newsletter! Find things to do across NKY and a collection of our latest arts and culture reporting.

Rundgren, a 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, shaped rock music as we know it today in a thousand ways. Aside from production work for major names like The Band, Badfinger, Hall & Oates and George Harrison, Rundgren’s album “Something/Anything?” — the first he released under his own name in 1972 — spawned iconic songs like “I Saw the Light” and “Hello It’s Me.” Rolling Stone ranked the album #173 in their Greatest 500 Albums of All Time list.

He’s also known for songs like “Can We Still Be Friends,” which has been covered a million times by everyone from Rod Stewart to Mandy Moore, and “Bang The Drum All Day,” which plays at just about every sporting event you can think of.

Tickets can be purchased on MegaCorp Pavilion’s website. Enjoy this story? Help power the next one. Your support keeps LINK nky’s independent, fact-based reporting free and deeply connected to our community.



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