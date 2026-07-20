Locsanity and LOCnificent Announce the Return of the 2nd Annual Locsanity Community Impact Award

Lovaeta Amoako of LOCnificent posing with 2025 Locsanity Community Impact Award Winners & Marcelle

Two $1,500 awards will honor NYC changemakers making a difference in their communities, to be presented live at the LOCnificent event in Brooklyn this October

Recognition is part of the work. So many people give tirelessly to their communities without ever being seen.” — Charmaine James

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locsanity , the plant-powered, self-manufactured hair and body care brand built for coily hair of all kinds, today announced the return of the Locsanity Community Impact Award, presented in partnership with LOCnificent by Culture Unloc'd LLC, for a second year. The awards will be presented live at LOCnificent on Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Brooklyn, New York.The award recognizes community builders who show up for others and deserve to be celebrated. At a time when community investment matters more than ever, the Locsanity Community Impact Award celebrates individuals whose leadership creates measurable, lasting change where it's needed most.Each year, two honorees are selected across two categories, one dedicated to the loc and natural hair community, and one focused on individuals and entrepreneurs who are devoted to giving back. Each recipient receives a $1,500 cash prize, a handcrafted art glass trophy, and is celebrated live on stage at the annual LOCnificent event held in Brooklyn each year."Recognition is part of the work," said Charmaine James, Founder and CEO of Locsanity. "So many people give tirelessly to their communities without ever being seen. This award exists to change that, and we're honored to do it alongside LOCnificent for a second year."Following a successful inaugural year that honored two outstanding community leaders, the program returns with expanded eligibility, a streamlined nomination process, and a renewed commitment to celebrating community impact.Two Categories, Open to the CommunityThe 2026 Locsanity Community Impact Award, presented in partnership with LOCnificent, will once again honor individuals across two categories:Loc Legacy Award — for individuals with locs actively serving the loc and natural hair communityCrowned in Community Award — for a creator or entrepreneur of African heritage doing impactful work within their community, in any business space, including beauty, wellness, tech, trade, or beyond."Community impact doesn't always come with a spotlight, but it deserves one," said Lovaeta Amoako, Founder of LOCnificent. "This partnership with Locsanity allows us to shine that light on the people doing the work every day to uplift our community, and we're proud to celebrate them on our stage for a second year."Nominees may come from a wide range of backgrounds, including stylists, educators, organizers, entrepreneurs, advocates, wellness professionals, healers, or creatives. Self-nominations are welcome, and nominees must be at least 18 years old. The most important qualifier: nominees must live in or serve the NYC area, and their work should reflect the award's mission of empowering Black and Brown communities.Celebrating Last Year's HonoreesThe inaugural Locsanity Community Impact Award was presented on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at the 7th Annual LOCnificent event in Brooklyn, NY, honoring:Keisha Charmaine Felix, 2025 Loc Legacy Award RecipientMarcelle Lashley-Kaboré, 2025 Crowned in Community Award RecipientHow to NominateNominations for the 2026 Locsanity Community Impact Award, in partnership with LOCnificent, close Friday, August 21. Community members are encouraged to nominate someone they admire or apply themselves. Full eligibility details and the nomination form are available at locnificentworld.com/locsanity-impact-award A selection committee made up of representatives from Locsanity, the LOCnificent organizing team, and respected figures within the community will review all nominations within their respective categories.About LocsanityLocsanity is a Black- and woman-owned, self-manufactured hair and body care brand rooted in the belief that healthy hair and thriving communities go hand in hand. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, the company develops plant-powered products for coily hair of all kinds while championing initiatives that recognize, empower, and invest in the people who strengthen their communities every day. Through education, partnerships, and programs like the Locsanity Community Impact Award, Locsanity is committed to creating lasting impact far beyond the products it makes.About LOCnificentLOCnificent, powered by Culture Unloc'd, LLC, is a cultural platform and annual celebration where locs, natural hair, culture, and community meet. Through immersive experiences, education, entertainment, and entrepreneurship, LOCnificent celebrates Black identity while creating spaces for connection, commerce, and community.

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