Governor Abbott Names Garcia Chair Of Task Force On Infectious Disease Preparedness And Response

TEXAS, July 15 - July 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Interim Commissioner Imelda Garcia and named her Chair of the Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response for a term to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Task Force provides expert and evidence-based assessments, protocols, and recommendations related to the state’s response to infectious diseases and serves as a reliable and transparent source of information and education for Texas leaders and citizens.

Imelda Garcia of Austin is the Interim Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). She served for five years as associate commissioner of the Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services Division prior to being named chief deputy commissioner in 2025. She has been with the Department since 2007 and increasingly played a leadership role throughout that time. Garcia received a Bachelor of Arts in Mexican American Studies with a concentration in public policy from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Public Health from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University.