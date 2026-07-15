Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Burrows Issue Joint Guidance On 2028-29 Budget Priorities

TEXAS, July 15 - July 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dustin Burrows today announced joint policy guidance directing state agencies and institutions of higher education on the preparation of Legislative Appropriations Requests (LARs) for the 2028–29 biennium.

The leaders called on the 90th Texas Legislature to build on recent successes by addressing affordability for Texas families and homeowners, while requiring state agencies to demonstrate prudent stewardship of taxpayer resources through a three percent reduction in base budget requests. This guidance puts four top priorities into action for the 2028–29 biennium:

Tackling affordability concerns for Texas consumers and homeowners.

Requiring state agencies to reduce base spending requests by three percent.

Protecting education funding, including the Foundation School Program and the Texas Education Savings Account Program, from any base budget reductions.

Supporting teachers, advancing property tax reform, and continuing to fully fund public education.

“Texas leads the nation with a strong economy and responsible governance that puts families first,” said Governor Abbott. “This guidance protects our historic investments in public education and teachers, delivers even more property tax relief, and makes the cost of living more manageable for Texas families through strict standards of efficiency and accountability from every state agency.”

During the 89th Legislature, the leaders worked together to deliver record funding for public education, including teacher pay raises, major investments in water infrastructure and healthcare innovation, and expanded property tax relief totaling $51 billion for Texas homeowners. This builds on the reforms of House Bill 3 from 2019. These achievements have provided tangible relief and underscore the urgency of preserving Texas’ competitive advantage.

"As Lt. Governor, my goal is to ensure Texas remains the economic engine of America and the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family,” said Lieutenant Governor Patrick. “The guidance provided to state agencies today will keep our state on a fiscally conservative path that guarantees we live within our means while continuing the Texas Miracle.”

“While the rising cost of living continues to challenge families across America, Texas is protecting taxpayer dollars through fiscally conservative budgeting,” said Speaker Burrows. “These spending reductions will provide the baseline for a conservative budget that prioritizes property tax relief and strategic investments to support our state’s growth and keep Texas on solid footing. I appreciate Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick and state leaders for their commitment to delivering a budget that keeps Texas affordable and thriving.”

The leaders look forward to working with state agencies and the 90th Legislature to keep Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family through continued fiscal responsibility and bold action on affordability.