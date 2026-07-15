Mason Invites Community to Shred Event and Food Drive on Saturday, July 18

GURNEE, Ill. — State Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, is hosting a free shred event and food drive with Warren Township Supervisor, Elmer Fallos, on Saturday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., or until trucks reach capacity.

“Safely disposing of documents containing sensitive information can be complicated. If you’re doing some summer cleaning or organizing, I encourage you to stop by our shred event this Saturday,” said Mason. “Additionally, if you would like to give back this summer, we will be collecting non-perishable food for the Warren Township Food Pantry. I hope to see everyone this weekend!”

Mason’s shred event and food drive will be held at the Warren Township Center, located at 17801 W. Washington St., Gurnee, IL. Attendees are welcome to bring personal documents to shred, but not business documents. For more information or to register, reach out to Mason’s office via email (Info@RepJoyceMason.com) or phone (847-485-9986).