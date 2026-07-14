Crawford Celebrates Official Unveiling of Little Palestine Way

CHICAGO – State Rep. Michael Crawford, D-Chicago, joined community leaders, residents and local businesses to celebrate the official unveiling of Little Palestine Way, a new honorary designation recognizing the vibrant Palestinian-American community along Harlem Avenue from 79th Street to 111th Street.

“I am honored to represent Illinois’ 31st District, which includes much of Little Palestine,” Crawford said. “I am especially proud to have served as the chief co-sponsor of the legislation designating Little Palestine Way. This day is the result of conversations with community members who shared their vision of honoring the history, culture and contributions of Palestinian Americans in Illinois. That vision has become a reality.”

The designation follows the passage of House Joint Resolution 46, introduced by State Rep. Lisa Davis and chief co-sponsored by Crawford, honoring the countless contributions of Palestinian-American leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, cultural organizers, women’s organizations, faith leaders and families who have helped make the corridor a thriving center of culture, commerce and community.

Home to more than 200 small businesses, the Harlem Avenue corridor has long served as an economic and cultural hub for Palestinian-American families and entrepreneurs. The honorary designation recognizes not only the businesses that help drive the local economy, but also the generations of residents who have built and sustained the community.

“Little Palestine Way represents more than a street sign,” Crawford said. “It is a lasting recognition of a community whose resilience, culture and contributions have enriched our state for generations. I congratulate everyone who helped make this day possible, and I hope Little Palestine Way remains a symbol of pride, resilience and community for generations to come.”