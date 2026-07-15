Public Meeting – National Rubber Adhesives, Inc. Site (Long Island City) Proposed Cleanup
Public Meeting – National Rubber Adhesives, Inc. Site (Long Island City) Proposed Cleanup
Region: 2
Date: July 15, 2026
Start Time: 6:30 PM
End Time: 8:30 PM
Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation
Contact Information: [email protected]
URL:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41d832f?reqfrom=share
DEC has scheduled a public meeting on Wednesday July 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM at ATLAS High School Auditorium, 28-01 41st Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101 to discuss the cleanup proposal related to Operable Unit 02 of the National Rubber Adhesives, Inc. site #241028 (Long Island City, Queens County) within New York’s State Superfund Program.
Click the web link above to learn about the site and meeting.
Project documents can be reviewed online at:
https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/241028/
And at:
Queensborough Public Library,
Long Island City Branch
37-44 21st Street
Long Island City, NY 11101
Tel: (718) 752-3700
Queens Community Board #1
45-02 Ditmars Boulevard
LL Suite 1025
Astoria, NY 11105
Tel: (718) 626-1021 / (718) 626-1024
[email protected]
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