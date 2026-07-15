Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

ICYMI: Attorney General Jay Jones Prepares to Crack Down on Illegal Sales of Vape and Tobacco Products

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones talked to WDBJ7’s Kate Capadonno about a new state law that gives the Office of the Attorney General more power to hold bad actors accountable for the illegal sale of vape and tobacco products. AG Jones highlighted how his office will use the new authority to crack down on illegal products and keep vape and tobacco products out of the hands of minors.

WDBJ7: Roanoke targets smoke shops with new zoning rules, state enforcement

On July 1, a new state law took effect giving the Virginia Attorney General’s Office expanded authority to hold vape and tobacco businesses accountable.

The law requires convenience stores to obtain a permit to sell vape and tobacco products and directs the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage and Control Authority to conduct regular inspections, including random underage checks and verification that stores are selling only approved products.

Attorney General Jay Jones said his office is prepared to act on the new authority.

“If you are pushing a product that is illegal, we are going to step in and we are going to hold you accountable. If you are breaking the law, we are going to hold you accountable. That’s what we are going to do,” Jones said.

Jones said the state views zoning efforts by localities as part of a broader partnership.

“We certainly want to see localities lead. And we know that they know their communities best,” Jones said. “This is a state and local partnership at its core.”

Published on: July 15, 2026

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