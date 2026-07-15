County Executive Bello And The Department Of Public Health Issue Air Quality Health Guidance

July 15th, 2026

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Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today issued guidance for residents as a result of the Air Quality Health Advisory announced by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. NYSDEC is expecting a reduction in air quality throughout the Rochester region beginning today, Wednesday, July 15.

Through the duration of this advisory, the Monroe County Department of Public Health and Office of Emergency Management will review state Department of Environmental Conservation air quality index (AQI) forecasts on a daily basis and make decisions about whether or not to close certain county facilities based on those forecasts as well as the continuous monitoring available through www.airnow.gov.

“As wildfire smoke enters our region and begins to impact air quality, it's important to stay informed and make outdoor plans with air quality in mind,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “While many people can safely enjoy time outside under certain conditions, others may face greater health risks. Understanding your personal risk and taking simple precautions can make all the difference.”

AQI is a measure of air pollution. The scale runs from 0 to 500, with higher numbers indicating more pollution and greater concern for impacts to public health. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers levels over 200 as “very unhealthy,” indicating that the risk of health effects from exposure are increased for everyone, not just individuals who are sensitive to pollution

County Executive Bello and the Department of Public Health offer the following recommendations based on Air Quality Index:

When the Air Quality Index is between 151-200 in Monroe County:

Know your risk factors and follow the appropriate guidance. Children under age 18, adults 65 years and older, and people with heart or lung disease are considered to be the most sensitive to unhealthy air. Outdoor workers and pregnant women may also need to be more cautious. If you are unsure of your risk factors, please consult with a trusted healthcare professional.

Summer camps, youth sports, etc. should conduct less intense outdoor activities and provide frequent breaks for youth participants. Staff should watch children carefully for signs of distress to identify individuals who are more sensitive, as well as ensure immediate access to medications for children and staff with asthma.

When the Air Quality Index is between 201-300 in Monroe County, the Department of Public Health offers the following recommendations:

Know your risk factors and follow the appropriate guidance. Children under age 18, adults 65 years and older, and people with heart or lung disease are considered to be the most sensitive to unhealthy air. Outdoor workers and pregnant women may also need to be more cautious. If you are unsure of your risk factors, please consult with a trusted healthcare professional.

Summer camps, youth sports, etc. should move all outdoor youth programs and activities indoors or reschedule.

Cancel competitive sports and other events involving intense activity for all age groups.

Organizers of outdoor events that do not involve intense activity (e.g. concerts, garden tours, etc.) should consider providing high quality masks, shortening the timeframe of the event, or taking other actions to reduce exposure to unhealthy air.

When the Air Quality Index is greater than 300 in Monroe County, the Department of Public Health offers the following recommendations:

Know your risk factors and follow the appropriate guidance. Children under age 18, adults 65 years and older, and people with heart or lung disease are considered to be the most sensitive to unhealthy air. Outdoor workers and pregnant women may also need to be more cautious. If you are unsure of your risk factors, please consult with a trusted healthcare professional.

Organizers should cancel all outdoor events, regardless of the activity level.

Employers should consider air quality in indoor workplaces and take measures to protect workers if needed.

Employers should consider reducing or restricting outdoor work activities.

Since air quality can vary by location and time of day, we encourage everyone to regularly monitor local air quality and take appropriate steps to protect yourself and your loved ones. There are a number of ways to monitor air quality, such as airnow.gov and other apps, the National Weather Service forecast, and your local news station.

Air quality can vary by location and time of day, and its impact on human health can vary depending on individual risk factors. We encourage everyone to regularly monitor local air quality and take appropriate steps to protect yourself and your loved ones.

To learn more about air quality and health, visit: www.monroecounty.gov/eh-outdoorair.