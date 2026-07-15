Rectortown Road in Fauquier to close beginning July 31 for bridge deck replacement project

CULPEPER – Beginning Friday, July 31, Route 710 (Rectortown Road) will be closed at the bridge over Goose Creek in Fauquier County as a project to replace the bridge's deck begins. Weather permitting, the closure is expected to be established by noon, with a signed detour in place for through traffic.

During the work, a segment of Rectortown Road will be closed between approximately 1.4 miles west of Route 713 (Maidstone Road) and 2.2 miles east of Route 712 (Delaplane Grade Road). An approximately 10-mile detour will be in place for through traffic during the closure and uses the following routes:

Delaplane Grade Road

Route 17 (Winchester Road)

Maidstone Road

Access to all private entrances within the project vicinity will be maintained for local traffic during construction. The work is expected to be complete with the detour lifted by Monday, Dec. 7, 2026.

This project will extend the bridge's service life and involves replacing the existing concrete deck, parapets, and approach guardrail. The existing bridge was originally constructed in 1961.

The contractor for this $1.9 million bridge maintenance project is WG Construction Co., Inc. of Manassas.

Drivers should use caution when traveling near the work zone and follow posted detour signs.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.