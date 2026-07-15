Iowa Egg Cartons Opens Online Store With Half-Pallet Minimums and Freight at Cost

West Burlington packaging company also launches Eggonomics, a blog that does the math on the egg market, the carton market, and the real cost of egg packaging

We all know free shipping is never free. Showing the cost of freight up front negates the need for us to cushion our pricing to account for the baked in cost of free shipping.” — Derek Evans

WEST BURLINGTON, IA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iowa Egg Cartons , a division of Heartland Packaging, today opens iowaeggcartons.com. This new online store lets small and mid-size egg producers buy food-grade molded pulp egg cartons, corrugated egg boxes and pulp trays in the half pallet to full pallet quantity range. Additionally, live freight quotes and same day shipping are benchmarks of the new store.Most online carton stores include freight into the price of egg cartons and free shipping. Iowa Egg Cartons split the two apart to see the real cost of the order. The carton price is visible, and the freight shows up as a separate line at check out. This method insures the lowest cost possible at half and full pallet volumes.“We all know free shipping is never free.” said Derek Evans, owner of Heartland Packaging. “Showing the cost of freight up front negates the need for us to cushion our pricing to account for the baked in cost of free shipping, decreasing our customers price per piece.”Iowa Egg Cartons sells half pallets of 2,500 and full pallets of 5,000 pieces. This allows egg producers to get decreased warehouse inventory along with volume discounts. Custom printed and labeled egg cartons are also available to be quoted. The company ships to all contiguous 48 states as well.In addition to the online store, the company launched Eggonomics, a blog that runs the numbers on the true cost of egg packaging. The first piece, “ Free Shipping Is the Most Expensive Way to Buy Cartons ”, works through what a pallet really costs landed at the producer's facility. New Eggonomics pieces will be posted weekly.“Egg producers have to manage every outgoing cent of their business.” said Evans. “Eggonomics lays the numbers out up front so there are no surprises.”View orders and live freight quotes at iowaeggcartons.com.

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