Precision Periodic and Kisma Minerals Establish Strategic African Nickel Corridor

Precision Periodic and Kisma Minerals establish a direct Tanzania-to-Florida supply chain for nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate, creating an alternative to Indonesia-China processing consolidation. Precision Periodic's 1/10th scale Multi-Scale Refining Unit (MSRU) demonstrates the modular, clean-process technology that will scale to full production at the Florida facility, converting nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate into battery-grade materials. Precision Periodic Logo

Breaking the China-Indonesia Nickel Stranglehold: Direct African supply chain aligns with U.S. strategic objectives

The newly announced U.S.-Africa Strategic Investment Program makes clear that breaking this consolidation is now a strategic priority for America—and this partnership delivers exactly that.” — Brian J. Andrew, President and CEO, Precision Periodic

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Periodic today announced a strategic memorandum of understanding with Kisma Minerals Inc. to supply nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) from Tanzania directly to Precision Periodic's planned Florida refinery . Under the MOU, Kisma will supply MHP representing up to 10,000 tonnes per annum of contained nickel.The partnership creates an alternative to the Indonesia-China nickel consolidation. Together, Indonesian producers and Chinese refineries control most of the global refined nickel supply through long-term offtake agreements. Kisma's production represents new, traceable supply not already committed to existing Asian buyers.Supply Chain Diversification Through Direct LogisticsTanzania-to-Florida ocean routes establish secure, direct African sourcing independent of traditional Asian commodity hubs and trading networks. This geographic diversification secures supply-chain resilience for U.S. battery, aerospace, and defense industries reliant on high-purity battery-grade refined nickel for electric vehicles, aircraft engines, turbines, and mission-critical applications.Technology and ProductionPrecision Periodic's modular, clean-process refining platform converts nickel MHP into commercial battery-grade nickel, cobalt, and manganese sulfates. The proprietary Nano Beads™ technology delivers high-purity battery-grade output with zero waste streams—clean-process refining.Value Retention and TraceabilityKisma's Processing Centre Licence (PCL) model aggregates production from emerging mining operations, applies consistent standards, and produces traceable MHP at the source. This approach retains economic value within Africa before export, supports formalized mining practices, and provides end-to-end supply visibility for battery, aerospace, defense, and specialty materials manufacturers seeking transparent, responsibly-sourced materials."The nickel market is controlled by a China-Indonesia axis. Indonesian and Chinese producers together dominate the global refined nickel supply and have locked up most material through long-term agreements. The newly announced U.S.-Africa Strategic Investment Program makes clear that breaking this consolidation is now a strategic priority for America—and this partnership delivers exactly that. We will work upstream with Kisma and it's regional African processing centers to bring new, unencumbered nickel MHP into production, establish traceability at the source, and route that material directly to our U.S. refinery—creating an alternative supply chain entirely independent of the China-Indonesia consolidation." said Brian J. Andrew, President and CEO of Precision Periodic."The opportunity is to build the infrastructure and commercial pathway that allow new African nickel production to reach high-value markets directly. By aggregating and processing material close to the source, retaining more value within African mining communities and connecting that production directly to U.S. refining, we can create a scalable mine-to-market model rather than a single-project offtake arrangement," said Ishan Tigunait, President of Kisma Minerals Inc.Execution and TimelinePrecision Periodic is operationally de-risked: proven technology, secured feedstock (Kisma MOU), and commercial-ready operations.Coming months: Finalize supply and offtake agreementsProduction ramp: Scale through modular Multi-Scale Refining Units (MSRUs) at the Florida facilityAbout Kisma Minerals Inc.Kisma Minerals Inc. develops critical minerals supply chains across Africa, combining emerging mining operations, regional Processing Centre Licence hubs, and downstream refining partnerships to establish traceable, African-sourced battery material supply for global markets.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the MOU, anticipated supply, and facility timelines. Actual results may differ materially. The parties' ability to complete definitive agreements is not assured.

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