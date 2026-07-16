Gateville Law Firm Featured as 2026 Sponsor for Yorkville Parks and Recreation Program

Gateville Law Firm Sponsors Yorkville Parks & Rec

YORKVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateville Law Firm is proud to announce its involvement as a 2026 sponsor for the newly launched Yorkville Elevated program. Run through the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department, the program brings vibrant, student-created artwork to Route 47 and downtown Yorkville, giving residents and visitors a chance to see the creativity and talent of young artists throughout the area.

Yorkville Elevated brings attention to local businesses and strengthens the ties that hold the community together. As student artwork goes on display along one of the town's busiest corridors, it draws foot traffic and interest to the businesses and organizations nearby. Support from sponsors like Gateville Law Firm helps increase visibility and recognition for these student art displays, allowing the young artists behind them to receive the attention their work deserves. Attorney Sean Robertson shared his thoughts on the firm's involvement in the program.

"As a local business, we are proud to support initiatives that strengthen our community, promote economic growth, and help residents discover the many outstanding businesses and services available right here in Yorkville," Robertson said.

Attorney Sean Robertson has remained active in the Yorkville community throughout his legal career. His involvement and dedication to local causes have earned him recognition through the Best of the Fox Readers' Choice Award over multiple years. With over two decades of legal experience, Robertson has built a reputation grounded in service, both to his clients and to the community he calls home.

About Gateville Law Firm

At Gateville Law Firm, we handle estate planning and trust administration matters for individuals and families. We work to help our clients protect their wealth for the long term, guiding them through the legal decisions that shape their families' futures. Our firm serves clients in Yorkville and the surrounding towns and counties, offering personalized attention and careful assistance in every case.

To learn more about Gateville Law Firm, call 630-780-1034 to schedule a consultation or visit https://www.gatevillelawfirm.com/.



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