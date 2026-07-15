Prosperity for US Foundation Demonstrates Secure Citizen Petition Technology at NASS Conference

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation Live Demo of Prosperity for US Draft Amendment Petitions

New Verified E-Signature Platform to Modernize Citizen-Proposed Constitutional Amendments While Strengthening Election Security, Accuracy, and Transparency

Our mission extends beyond technology. We are building the infrastructure needed to reconnect citizens with self-government.” — Bob Carlstrom

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a national nonprofit dedicated to propelling the prosperity of American families, in partnership with Market Force Corporation, is participating in the 2026 National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Summer Conference, where they are demonstrating an innovative technology platform that enables citizens to safely, securely, and verifiably sign petitions for citizen-proposed constitutional amendments using authenticated electronic signatures.The demonstration showcases how modern technology can strengthen one of America's oldest constitutional rights by making it easier for registered voters to exercise the First Amendment guarantee to "petition the Government for a redress of grievances" while providing election officials with enhanced security, verification, and administrative efficiency.The Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to implementing the First Amendment's guarantee that registered voters have an absolute right to petition their governments for state and local constitutional amendments that limit excessive taxation, restrain government spending, protect property rights, and give citizens the authority to approve major fiscal policy changes.The Foundation's technology platform combines verified electronic signatures with sophisticated voter authentication tools designed to create a secure, transparent, and auditable petition process. The system is intended to replace outdated paper-based petition methods that are often costly, inefficient, difficult to verify, and vulnerable to error."Technology has transformed nearly every aspect of modern commerce, banking, healthcare, and government services, yet most citizen petition efforts still rely on the paper signatures processes developed generations ago," said Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of the Prosperity for US Foundation. "Our goal is simple. We want to make it easier for eligible registered voters to exercise their constitutional right to petition government while giving election officials greater confidence through secure verification, improved accuracy, and complete transparency."Carlstrom said the Foundation knows verified electronic signatures represent the natural evolution of citizen participation."Electronic signatures are already recognized under federal law and accepted throughout the private sector and by governments for countless legally binding transactions," Carlstrom said. "Citizens deserve the same modern convenience and security when exercising one of their most fundamental constitutional rights."The Foundation's strategy builds upon one of the most successful citizen initiative movements in modern American history. During the 1990s, Prosperity for US Foundation Founder and Chairman David Biddulph led citizen-driven constitutional amendment efforts in Florida that resulted in landmark taxpayer protections, including constitutional limits on annual homestead assessment increases and a requirement that any new state tax receive approval from two-thirds of the Legislature. Together, these reforms have saved Florida homeowners more than $60 billion in property taxes while creating one of the nation's strongest constitutional taxpayer protection frameworks."The American people should not have to navigate outdated bureaucratic obstacles to exercise rights that are explicitly guaranteed by the Constitution," said David Biddulph, Founder and Chairman of the Prosperity for US Foundation. "Our Founders understood that citizens must have the ability to petition their governments directly. Today's technology allows us to honor that constitutional principle while providing a level of security, verification, and accountability that simply was not possible with traditional paper petitions."The Prosperity for US Foundation is currently supporting citizen-proposed constitutional amendment campaigns in multiple states that seek to:• Freeze and cap annual property tax bills until a property is sold and reassessed.• Protect private property owners from regulatory takings through timely jury trials.• Limit state and local government spending growth to a formula tied to household income growth and population changes.• Require approval by two-thirds of voters before new state taxes or fees may be imposed.• Hold members of Congress accountable for excessive federal spending through state constitutional provisions governing ballot access.• Protect and modernize the First Amendment right to petition government through secure, verified electronic signatures for citizen-proposed constitutional amendments.The Foundation has also developed a communications platform supported by a database of more than 184 million voter contacts designed to educate registered voters about active petition efforts and constitutional reform initiatives across the country."Our mission extends beyond technology," Carlstrom said. "We are building the infrastructure needed to reconnect citizens with self-government. By combining secure digital tools with public education and state-based partnerships, we believe Americans can once again become active participants in shaping the policies that directly affect their families, businesses, and communities."Market Force Corporation is providing the technology expertise supporting the demonstration at the NASS Summer Conference, highlighting how secure digital identity verification and authenticated electronic signatures can improve both the citizen experience and election administration."This represents a paradigm shift for citizen petition efforts," Biddulph said. "Election administrators are constantly looking for ways to improve efficiency, reduce costs, strengthen verification, and increase public confidence. Verified electronic petitions can accomplish all of those objectives while expanding access to constitutional participation. We look forward to engaging with Secretaries of State and election officials from across the country about how technology can strengthen democracy without compromising security."Conference attendees have the opportunity to view live demonstrations of the platform and discuss how secure electronic petition systems can complement existing election administration processes while preserving the integrity of citizen initiative campaigns.Founded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.The work of the Prosperity for US Foundation is made possible through the generous support of its donors. Please join the effort and consider supporting this important work here: https://www.prosperityforus.foundation/donations ###To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

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