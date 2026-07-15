Upgames Reflects on Its Debut at SiGMA South America 2026

Upgames' exhibition stand at SiGMA South America 2026 in São Paulo, showcasing its portfolio of 20+ mini games to operators and industry partners.

Following its first appearance at SiGMA South America 2026, Upgames looks back on new partnerships, integration discussions, and LatAm market insights.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SiGMA South America 2026 marked an important milestone for Upgames mini game studio as it made its exhibition debut in Latin America. Held in São Paulo, the event provided an opportunity to showcase Upgames' growing portfolio of mini games , connect with regional operators, and strengthen its presence in one of the industry's fastest-growing markets.Throughout the three-day exhibition, the Upgames stand attracted operators, aggregators, and business partners interested in exploring the company's mini-game portfolio and discussing opportunities for future collaboration. Conversations focused on platform integrations, product performance, regional expansion, and the role of mini games in increasing player engagement and retention.Visitors experienced the full Upgames mini games portfolio, featuring more than 20 titles designed around short gameplay sessions, intuitive mechanics, and mobile-first experiences. Established games such as Dino, Aero, and Icefield attracted consistent attention, while newer releases including Lepinata, Pandastic, and Wingz generated strong interest during live demonstrations.The event also highlighted how the Latin American market was evolving. Rather than introducing operators to the concept of mini games, discussions largely centered on practical implementation, content positioning, player behavior, and optimizing game performance within existing casino platforms. The conversations reflected a market that had become increasingly familiar with fast-paced gaming content and was focused on maximizing its commercial potential.Beyond product demonstrations, SiGMA South America provided valuable opportunities to strengthen existing relationships and establish new ones. Face-to-face meetings helped advance ongoing business discussions and opened the door to additional integration opportunities with operators and platform providers across the region.Looking back, the exhibition represented a strong first step for Upgames in Latin America. The quality of the meetings, the level of interest shown by regional operators, and the business opportunities created during the event reinforced the company's long-term commitment to the market and contributed to the continued expansion of its international partner network.About UpgamesUpgames is a B2B game development studio specializing in innovative mini games for the iGaming industry. Its portfolio includes more than 20 titles built around simple gameplay, fast-paced mechanics, and high player engagement. Designed for seamless integration across desktop and mobile platforms, Upgames delivers entertaining content that helps operators diversify their offerings and enhance player retention.

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