Divergys Named To MSP Summit's 2026 MSPs To Watch List

Divergys has been named to MSP Summit's 2026 MSPs to Watch list, recognizing 23 years of innovation, operational excellence, and customer-focused IT services.

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divergys , a leading managed IT services provider serving businesses throughout the Greater Houston area and beyond, has been named to the 2026 MSPs to Watch list by MSP Summit. The prestigious recognition honors 130 managed service providers demonstrating exceptional operational performance, strategic vision, and innovation while helping shape the future of the managed services industry.With more than 23 years of experience, Divergys has built its reputation by helping organizations leverage technology to improve productivity, strengthen cybersecurity, and support long term business growth. The MSPs to Watch designation recognizes providers that have mastered the managed services business model while consistently delivering exceptional value to their clients.As part of the MSP 501 program, honorees undergo a rigorous evaluation using a proprietary methodology that measures operational excellence, recurring revenue performance, revenue per employee, financial health, and year over year growth."This recognition reflects the incredible work our entire team puts in every day on behalf of our clients," said Dewayne Chappell, CEO of Divergys. "For more than two decades, we've believed that technology should empower businesses, not complicate them. Being recognized as an MSP to Watch validates our commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and delivering strategic managed IT services that help our clients grow with confidence."MSP Summit created the MSPs to Watch initiative to recognize organizations that are redefining managed services through operational excellence, innovation, and forward-thinking leadership. As artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and business automation continue transforming the technology landscape, MSPs to Watch recipients represent providers leading the industry into its next chapter."MSPs to Watch celebrates managed service providers positioned at the forefront of industry transformation," said Dave Raffo, MSP Content Editor at MSP Summit. "They represent the future of managed services. Agile, innovative organizations that are redefining what's possible in an AI driven channel. The operational excellence and strategic vision they demonstrate today positions them as the industry leaders of tomorrow."For Divergys, the recognition reflects a continued focus on helping organizations modernize their technology environments while providing responsive support, strategic guidance, and enterprise level cybersecurity. From construction and manufacturing firms to professional services organizations and nonprofits, Divergys partners with businesses to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and align technology with long term business goals."The MSPs to Watch list is a declaration of companies that have mastered the fundamentals of the MSP business model and are executing at the highest levels of operational excellence," said Robert DeMarzo, Content Leader, Informa Channels. "These are the organizations that represent the future of our industry."Honorees will be recognized throughout the year by MSP Summit and celebrated during MSP Summit 2026, taking place September 28 through 30 at Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida.About Divergys: For more than 23 years, Divergys has helped organizations throughout Texas and across the United States simplify technology, strengthen cybersecurity, and build resilient IT environments. Headquartered in Humble, Texas, Divergys delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, strategic consulting, and responsive support designed to help businesses operate securely and efficiently. By combining experienced professionals with a customer first approach, Divergys serves as a trusted technology partner focused on long term client success.Learn more at www.divergys.com

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