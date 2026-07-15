Latest Food Processing Machinery Market Research By The Business Research Company, Highlights Future Industry Trends

Food Processing Machinery Market Report 2026 Regions Food Processing Machinery Market Report 2026 Segments Food Processing Machinery Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Food Processing Machinery Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Food Processing Machinery market to surpass $86 billion in 2030. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,280 billion by 2030, the Food Processing Machinery market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Food Processing Machinery Market In 2030?

Western Europe will be the largest region in the food processing machinery market in 2030, valued at $29 billion. The market is expected to grow from $22 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to stringent food safety and quality regulations driving equipment upgrades, increasing demand for advanced processing solutions across dairy, bakery, meat, and beverage industries, growing adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable food manufacturing technologies, expanding investments in smart factories and digitalized production environments, rising focus on product traceability and regulatory compliance, and the presence of a well-established food and beverage processing industry across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Food Processing Machinery Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the food processing machinery market in 2030, valued at $20 billion. The market is expected to grow from $15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-capacity and precision food manufacturing equipment, increasing adoption of robotics and AI-driven processing technologies, growing need for labor-efficient production systems, expansion of frozen and snack food manufacturing operations, strong investments in modernization of food production facilities, and increasing emphasis on reducing food waste and improving production efficiency across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Food Processing Machinery Market In 2030?

The food processing machinery market is segmented by type into depositor, extruding machines, mixers, refrigeration, slicers and dicers, and other types. The refrigeration market will be the largest segment of the food processing machinery market segmented by type, accounting for 24% or $21 billion of the total in 2030. The refrigeration market will be supported by the increasing demand for cold storage and temperature-controlled food processing solutions, rising consumption of frozen and chilled food products, growing need for extending shelf life and preserving food quality, advancements in energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable refrigeration technologies, expansion of refrigerated processing and distribution facilities, and stringent regulatory standards for food preservation and storage conditions.

The food processing machinery market is segmented by mode of operation into semiautomatic, and fully automatic.

The food processing machinery market is segmented by application into bakery and confectionery, meat, poultry and seafood, dairy, beverages, and other applications.



What Is The Expected CAGR For The Food Processing Machinery Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the food processing machinery market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Food Processing Machinery Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global food processing machinery market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase demand for processed and convenience foods, strengthen compliance with food safety and quality standards, and accelerate automation and technological advancements across food manufacturing operations worldwide.

Rising Demand For Processed And Convenience Foods - The rising demand for processed and convenience foods is expected to become a key growth driver for the food processing machinery market by 2030. Rising demand for processed and convenience foods is driving growth in the food processing machinery market as changing consumer lifestyles, urbanization, and busy schedules increase preference for ready-to-eat, packaged, and easy-to-prepare food products. Food manufacturers are investing in advanced processing equipment to enhance production capacity, maintain product quality, improve shelf life, and meet growing global demand efficiently. As a result, the rising demand for processed and convenience foods is anticipated to contribute to 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Growing Focus On Food Safety And Quality Standards - The growing focus on food safety and quality standards is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the food processing machinery market by 2030. Growing focus on food safety and quality standards is driving growth in the food processing machinery market as manufacturers increasingly adopt advanced equipment to maintain hygiene, reduce contamination risks, ensure product consistency, and comply with strict regulatory requirements. Modern food processing machinery supports automated cleaning, precise control, and traceability, helping producers deliver safer and higher-quality food products. Consequently, the growing focus on food safety and quality standards is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Automation And Technological Advancements In Processing Equipment - The increasing automation and technological advancements in processing equipment are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the food processing machinery market by 2030. Increasing automation and technological advancements in processing equipment are driving growth in the food processing machinery market as manufacturers seek higher productivity, lower labor dependence, improved precision, and reduced operational costs. Advanced machinery with smart controls, robotics, real-time monitoring, and continuous processing capabilities helps food producers enhance efficiency, consistency, and scalability in modern production facilities. Therefore, the increasing automation and technological advancements in processing equipment is projected to contribute to approximately 2.6% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Food Processing Machinery Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the depositor market, the extruding machines market, the mixers market, the refrigeration market, the slicers and dicers market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $20 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for high-speed and precision food manufacturing equipment, rising adoption of automated processing technologies in large-scale production facilities, growing focus on maintaining product consistency and processing efficiency, expansion of bakery, dairy, meat, and beverage processing industries, advancements in hygienic and smart machinery systems, and increasing investments in modernizing food production operations. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving manufacturing productivity, enhancing food quality and safety standards, and supporting efficient large-scale food production, fuelling transformative growth within the broader food manufacturing industry.

The depositor market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the extruding machines market by $4 billion, the mixers market by $5 billion, the refrigeration market by $5 billion, the slicers and dicers market by $2 billion, and the other types market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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