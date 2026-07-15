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On Demand — Health on the Plains Coffee Hour, Featuring Tom Morris

On July 15, KHI hosted a conversation with Tom Morris, M.P.A., Associate Administrator for Rural Health Policy in the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In that role, Tom oversees the work of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, which is charged with advising the HHS Secretary on rural health issues, and administers a range of research and capacity-building grant programs that serve rural communities. Drawing on Tom’s many years of experience, the conversation explored how the federal approach to rural health evolved over the years and the lessons learned that could be applied today.

Event recording will be posted soon.

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On Demand — Health on the Plains Coffee Hour, Featuring Tom Morris

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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