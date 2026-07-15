Influential Women features Shari Munoz, Founder of MAYAN Insights Consulting, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insights and Analytics Leader Driving Innovation in Advertising Measurement, Audience Strategy, and Neuro-Intelligence Across Global Media PlatformsNew York, New York — Shari Munoz is a seasoned insights and analytics leader with more than 15 years of experience delivering data-driven strategies that empower clients to make informed decisions and achieve measurable business outcomes. Her expertise spans custom research, multicultural and market research, analytics, measurement, and audience strategy, enabling her to support key organizational initiatives across all media channels.Most recently served as Head of Research & Measurement at Seedtag, Shari led campaign effectiveness initiatives designed to improve performance outcomes for clients through advanced measurement frameworks and data-informed insights. In this role, she was responsible for elevating how advertising effectiveness is defined, measured, and optimized in an evolving digital ecosystem. Her work sits at the intersection of data science, marketing intelligence, AI, and emerging advertising technologies, positioning her as a recognized leader in modern advertising measurement and innovation.Before joining Seedtag, Shari served as Senior Vice President of Audience Strategy at Publicis Groupe, where she collaborated closely with media, strategy, and creative teams to develop audience-centric frameworks that drive growth, innovation, and measurable success for global clients. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in translating complex audience data into actionable strategies that informed creative development, media planning, and brand positioning across industries.Shari’s career in research and analytics has been shaped by a deep passion for understanding human behavior and transforming data into meaningful insight. She initially pursued a degree in medical microbiology with aspirations of entering medical research However, her path shifted when she discovered market research—an industry where she can utilize her knowledge to bridge data and consumer behavior. This unexpected discovery led her into the advertising research space, where she found a unique intersection between science, behavior, and storytelling.After earning her Master of Business Administration, Shari built her agency career working with some of the world’s leading brands across pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, travel, and financial services. She partnered with clients including Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, and Pfizer, helping develop data-driven media and marketing strategies grounded in consumer insights and performance measurement. This cross-industry experience strengthened her ability to solve complex business challenges through analytics and strategic thinking, laying the foundation for her leadership in research, measurement, and advertising strategy.In 2025, Shari returned to the ad tech sector, drawn by its pace of innovation and its potential to reshape how advertising effectiveness is measured. She led the research and measurement for a contextual advertising organization, where she has been instrumental in advancing the company’s new positioning as a neuro-contextual AI leader. Shari designed the end-to-end research methodology, translating complex neuroscience and measurement principles into a scalable commercial narrative that differentiated Seedtag in the marketplace. This groundbreaking initiative merges her background in science and research with emerging neuroscience data to better understand audience engagement and cognitive response. She unveiled the research at Advertising Week NYC and slated for presentation at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, underscoring its impact on the future of advertising intelligence.In addition to her corporate leadership responsibilities, Shari is the Founder and Managing Partner of MAYAN Insights Consulting, Inc., a consultancy focused on uncovering strategic opportunities that help organizations elevate performance, strengthen insights capabilities, and drive sustainable growth. Through this venture, she partners with businesses to design research frameworks, enhance measurement systems, and unlock deeper understanding of audiences and markets.Shari is also a proud member of CHIEF, a private network dedicated to connecting and supporting women executive leaders. She is deeply committed to advancing leadership opportunities for women in analytics, marketing, and technology-driven industries, and she actively contributes to professional communities focused on mentorship, collaboration, and innovation.Throughout her career, Shari attributes her success to a combination of curiosity, resilience, and a strong commitment to continuous learning. Her cross-disciplinary approach—bridging science, research, and marketing—has enabled her to develop innovative solutions that extend beyond traditional industry boundaries. By integrating insights from multiple fields, she has consistently delivered forward-thinking strategies that redefine how measurement and audience intelligence are applied in advertising.Perseverance has also been a defining factor in her professional journey. Like many leaders in the industry, Shari navigated significant disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that reshaped workforce dynamics and operational demands. During this time, she managed complex workloads while adapting to rapidly shifting organizational structures. At one point, she transitioned from leading a team of 15 to managing a team of two while maintaining the same level of output and accountability. Simultaneously, Shari balanced professional responsibilities with supporting three children engaged in remote learning. This experience reinforced her belief in adaptability, perseverance, and the importance of organizational support during periods of uncertainty.Beyond perseverance, Shari remains motivated by the opportunity to build new frameworks, systems, and ways of thinking. Whether developing measurement models, designing audience strategies, or launching innovative research initiatives, she is driven by a desire to create solutions that did not previously exist. This commitment to innovation continues to guide her leadership approach and professional evolution.The best career advice Shari has received throughout her journey is to avoid limiting thinking to the boundaries of a single industry. She has learned that some of the most powerful insights come from exploring how other disciplines—such as academia, science, policy, and the arts—approach problem-solving. This multidisciplinary perspective has allowed her to build more robust, creative, and impactful solutions in advertising research and measurement.She has also been consistently encouraged to remain curious and committed to lifelong learning. In an industry defined by rapid technological and methodological change, Shari believes that those who continue to ask questions, challenge assumptions, and expand their knowledge are best positioned to lead meaningful transformation. Additionally, she values the importance of humility and mentorship, emphasizing that success is never achieved in isolation and that elevating others is essential to long-term impact.Shari encourages young women entering the industry to stay curious and never limit themselves to a single discipline. Some of the greatest opportunities come from understanding how technology, data, consumer behavior, business strategy, and creativity intersect. She believes in seeking mentors with different perspectives, asking questions, and continuously learning-even when it means stepping outside your comfort zone. Building expertise is important, but developing the confidence to speak up, challenge assumptions, and embrace new opportunities is what ultimately accelerates career growth and creates lasting impact.She also highlights the importance of relationship-building and networking across disciplines, noting that meaningful connections often lead to unexpected opportunities, collaborations, and innovation. As careers progress, she encourages professionals to remain grounded, recognize the contributions of others, and actively support those earlier in their journeys.One of the most significant challenges facing the advertising industry today is keeping pace with the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and the fundamental transformation it is driving across marketing, media, and consumer engagement. While AI is creating unprecedented opportunities to improve efficiency, personalization, and decision-making, it also requires organizations to rethink long-standing processes, develop new skills, and establish responsible governance. The companies that will succeed are those that view AI not simply as a tool for automation, but as a strategic capability that enhances human expertise, accelerates innovation, and enables smarter, more data-driven business decisions.Shari’s professional philosophy is grounded in several core values: perseverance, curiosity, innovation, presence, and confidence. Shari believes perseverance is essential for navigating uncertainty and complexity, while curiosity and continuous learning fuel innovation. She also emphasizes the importance of confidence—encouraging professionals to recognize their value, trust their expertise, and contribute meaningfully in every environment.Education has played an important role in shaping Shari’s perspective and approach to problem-solving. After completing her MBA, she continued her academic development through coursework at New York University, further strengthening her strategic thinking and marketing skills. She is now working on completing an Artificial Intelligence certification through eCornell, deepening her understanding of AI applications in business and emerging technologies.Today, Shari Munoz operates at the intersection of data, innovation, audience intelligence, marketing analytics and building what’s yet to exist to help organizations transform how they understand consumers and measure effectiveness in an increasingly complex media landscape. Through her leadership experience and founding MAYAN Insights Consulting, Inc., she partners with brands and organizations to elevate the role of data-driven decision-making, translating audience insights and advanced analytics into actionable business strategy and unlocking growth. She remains committed to advancing the future of marketing effectiveness through a combination of analytical rigor, cross-industry perspective, and applied innovation.Learn More about Shari Munoz:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Shari-Munoz Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.